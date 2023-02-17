Sea of Thieves Double Rewards Week: Schedule, daily boosts, rewards, and more

Rare has revealed the first-ever Double Rewards Week for Sea of Thieves, where swashbuckling buccaneers will be able to participate and reap rewards. The event is set to begin later next week and will run for a week with unique boosts being available every day.

Nearly half a decade after its launch, Sea of Thieves has cemented its position as one of the most popular multiplayer video games currently available for players to dive into. The developers at Rare have consistently introduced new content and features for the community to enjoy.

This article jots down all the available details for the Double Rewards Week in Sea of Thieves that players will be able to engage in.

Everything you need to know about the Double Rewards Week in Sea of Thieves

The Sea of Thieves Double Rewards Week is slated to begin on Monday, February 20, 2023, at 12 am UTC, and will conclude on Monday, February 27, 2023, at 11.59 pm UTC. The official description for the event goes as follows:

The journey to becoming a Pirate Legend can be a long one – but Double Rewards Week is here to help, with twice the usual amount of gold and reputation on offer almost every day, plus bonus Renown and Allegiance up for grabs later in the week. The Trading Companies and Factions will be rolling out the boosts on different days, so dive in as often as you like to reap those rewards!

Sea of Thieves @SeaOfThieves



The schedule for the Double Rewards Week is as follows:

Gold Hoarders - February 20 (00.00 - 23.59 UTC)

Order of Souls - February 21 (00.00 - 23.59 UTC)

Merchant Alliance - February 22 (00.00 - 23.59 UTC)

The Hunter's Call - February 23 (00.00 - 23.59 UTC)

Guardians and Servants - February 24 (00.00 - 23.59 UTC)

Gold and Glory Weekend - February 25 (00.00 UTC) to February 27 (23.59 UTC)

As mentioned above, each day of the week will feature one Trading Company offering double gold and reputation rewards from February 20 to Thursday 23.

On February 24, players fighting on the side of either faction in the Battle for the Sea of Thieves will be able to get double Allegiance.

For the finale, the Gold and Glory Weekend will run from February 25 to February 27, "offering double gold and reputation from all Trading Companies, plus boosts to Allegiance and Seasonal Renown."

The Battle for the Sea of Thieves began with the introduction of Season Eight, with pirates being able to choose to be either on the side of the Guardians of Fortune or the Servants of the Flame and engaging in PvP combat. It also added new curse customizations that players can unlock through playing.

