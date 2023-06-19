How to quickly level up Reaper's Bones in Sea of Thieves?

In Sea of Thieves, players will eventually discover the secretive but popular group known as the Reaper's Bones during their adventures. They possess a reputation for their unyielding nature as traders, which some may find brutal, yet this quality draws many pirates to join their ranks. Unlike any other faction in the game, discovering the location of their hideout can be time-consuming.

Their charm lies in the promise of reaping the most substantial rewards, making them the coveted choice for every pirate traversing the Sea of Thieves.

Leveling up Reaper's Bones quickly in Sea of Thieves

To advance to a higher Promotion Rank in the new season of Sea of Thieves within the Trading Company, players must earn in-game Reputation. This can be done by selling items to The Servant of the Flame, lowering an Emissary Flag of Grade 2 or higher at an Emissary Table. Players can also make personalized progress by achieving solo commendations related to the Reaper's Bones, contributing to earning Reputation.

The Servant of the Flame is the head of Reaper Bones at their hideout fort.

When representing the Reaper's Bones as an Emissary, crews will experience increased Reputation gains based on their Emissary Grade, which is capped at 75 Reputation levels. The highest rewards come for selling valuable treasures, such as Reaper's Chests, Bounties, or Gifts. Broken Emissary flags are also accepted. Treasure obtained from other trading companies yields less Reputation.

Rewards and commendations in Sea of Thieves

At every increase of five Reputation levels in Sea of Thieves, players earn increasingly more prestigious versions of the Reaper Cannons and Reaper Figurehead and other parts of the Reaper Ship Set.

Commendations are also available throughout the game in relation to the Reaper's Bones for selling the following:

Loot from other trading companies at the Reaper's Hideout

This includes items obtained from the Gold Hoarders, Order of Souls, Merchant Alliance, and Athena's Fortune. Although selling these loot items does not give as much Reputation, producing them at the Reaper's Hideout will earn commendations.

Selling Reaper's Chests and Reaper's Bounties at the Reaper's Hideout

These unique treasures can be sold exclusively at the Reaper's Hideout to The Servant of the Flame. Doing so will contribute significantly to your commendations and Reputation.

Selling plundered Emissary Flags

Plundering Emissary Flags from each trading company and selling them at the Reaper's Hideout will earn commendations. Additionally, selling plundered Rank 5 Emissary Flags from each company is also recognized.

Alternatively, becoming an Emissary also awards you Commendations and increased progress XP through Emissary Ranks 2, 3, 4, and 5. Selling any loot while sailing as an Emissary, representing the company by wearing their outfit, and adorning your ship with full Bones cosmetics also contribute to commendations.

These commendations serve as milestones and achievements, encouraging players to engage in various activities and promoting progression within the game. You can level the company all the way to Rank 75.

Poll : 0 votes