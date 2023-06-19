How to quickly level up Order of Souls in Sea of Thieves

Sea of Thieves offers an expansive world for voyaging across the open seas as pirates. There are many activities to engage in, including equipping your character with outfits and engaging with a handful of unique factions, such as the Order of Souls. Each has certain quests associated with them, and upon successful completion, you can increase your reputation with them.

You get more context to explore the world of Sea of Thieves by engaging in missions and yielding enticing rewards along your pirating adventure. You can proactively pursue some quests associated with Order of Souls to enhance your reputation faster.

Level up the Order of Souls faction faster in Sea of Thieves

Factions are among the major highlights of Sea of Thieves and are instrumental in varying your gameplay experience. Order of Souls is a prime faction in the game that frequently engages in combat with enemies.

Prepare to delve into Bounty Voyages, where you must hunt for formidable foes named Skeleton Captains, usually accompanied by other enemies and minions. Hence, team up with your friends before pursuing these bounties.

You can obtain these quests from any Order of Souls NPC or representatives in the various Sea of Thieves outposts. Once you defeat the target, return the skulls to these characters to raise your reputation level with the faction.

Once you reach level 15 with Order of Souls, invest in Emissary Flags. Raising them will increase the reputation gained from returning skulls to the faction representatives. Raising this flag also entails the risk of your ship being visible (on the map) to other players on the particular server.

After reaching a level 25 reputation, you can consider participating in World Events like defeating Flameheart Fleet. Try it along with tackling Bounty Voyages to vary your experience and avoid monotony. These ships are tough to beat, so you must be adept in naval combat.

Alternatively, try clearing out Skeleton Forts, denoted by a skull-shaped cloud appearing in the sky. This method involves facing off against waves of enemies and then eventually defeating some bosses. You can obtain a key to a vault that contains a significant amount of loot.

Note that the loot can belong to any Sea of Thieves faction, so pursuing Skeleton Forts to increase your reputation with other factions can be lucrative. You will find some treasure that can be sold to accumulate the Order of Souls' reputation.

Sea of Thieves incentivizes you to try as many quest types and activities as possible. You can follow any approach to strengthen your reputation with your favorite factions. For the latest updates on this pirate game, refer to this article highlighting Captaincy changes and other gameplay fixes.

