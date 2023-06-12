Sea of Thieves Monkey Island crossover revealed: Release date and more

Lucasfilm Games, in collaboration with Rare, is preparing to release an expansion for Sea of Thieves. This content will consist of a new story campaign divided into three parts, all based on the Legend of Monkey Island. The most exciting aspect of this expansion is that all three parts will be available for free. All this information was presented at the Xbox Games Showcase 2023.

This event pleasantly surprised the community by featuring a wide array of exciting games. Alongside exciting game reveals, sequels, and announcements, some titles were unveiled to be getting expansion stories. One of these games is the Sea of Thieves.

During Xbox's event, this title's collaboration announcement with Monkey Island came with a trailer, featuring captivating characters. This clip makes it clear that Rare and Lucasfilm Games have set their sights on delivering an exhilarating gameplay experience. The clip provided a glimpse of Melee Island, skillfully combining humorous elements with a thrilling quest.

All Sea of Thieves Monkey Island crossover characters revealed so far

Rare has promised that players can expect an immersive gameplay experience in this Monkey Island expansion, with the inclusion of fresh enemy varieties and difficult levels. Certain levels will test players' puzzle-solving abilities in a point-and-click format.

Exploration will play a vital role in the DLC, allowing gamers to venture into both Melee Island and Monkey Island. Moreover, the highly anticipated expansion will reintroduce beloved characters such as Guybrush Threepwood, Elaine, LeChuck, Murray the Demonic Talking Skull, and others.

Black Pearl Ship from Pirates of the Caribbean (Image via YouTube/ Xbox)

According to the trailer, the story of this expansion will take place on Monkey Island. The clip also revealed the presence of the Black Pearl Ship from Pirates of the Caribbean, suggesting that there will be a crossover between the movie series and Monkey Island.

In addition to the main quests, this expansion will offer exciting side missions. Based on the trailer, players can infer that this title's setting will be vast, and exploration will play a crucial role in terms of gameplay.

When does the Sea of Thieves Monkey Island crossover release

Sea of Thieves: The Legend of Monkey Island begins July 20th!The worlds of Sea of Thieves and Monkey Island uniteThree new Tall Tales, released monthly⚔️ Explore Iconic Locations🗣️ Fully Voice ActedZiplines!

The DLC's parts will see an episodic release on July 20, immersing players in an unforgettable gaming experience. The forthcoming expansion will be accessible at no cost to individuals who own any edition of Sea of Thieves and all members of Xbox Game Pass.

