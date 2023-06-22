Sea of Thieves guide: All Siren Shrine Secret Journal locations

Sea of Thieves is liable to surprise you regularly as it comprises many hidden secrets for you to uncover. While most of the fun lies in teaming up with friends and embarking on a voyage, you can even partake in a slow-paced exploration of several shrines that contain numerous journals. These give some context to the lore as they are said to have been written by some brave adventurers.

Finding them not only involves swimming deep underwater but also requires you to regularly solve puzzles along the way. There are a total of six shrines in Sea of Thieves that you must thoroughly explore to locate these journals.

Where to find all Siren Shrine Secret Journals in Sea of Thieves

Each of these shrines possesses five journals for you to find. It is, therefore, ideal to look out for them to gain Commendations along with solving the puzzles within these locations.

Shrine of Ancient Tears

Shrine of Ancient Tears

You can encounter this journal as soon as you gain access to this shrine. You will need to make your way to the main chamber containing an altar in the center of the area. Feel free to pick the journal and read it.

Strange Tales

Look for this altar (Image via Sea of Thieves)

You must enter a well and swim to the bottom to find this journal. The well itself is located on a stone altar. Alternatively, you can drain this well and then jump into it to grab the journal.

The Chest of Everlasting Sorrow

This journal can be found on a barrel (Image via Sea of Thieves)

This journal can be acquired after completing the Floor Plate puzzle. You can proceed to the newly opened door on the second floor to come across a separate area containing some treasure. This spot also houses the desired journal, which you are free to read.

Fate of the Silver Blade

Look for a crab icon above a pillar (Image via Sea of Thieves)

Your first priority in getting this journal should be to light the eight braziers. Proceed through the door that opens up on lighting the braziers and keep heading westwards to come across a room containing some painting and beams/columns. You can pick up the journal lying beside the beam with a crab symbol.

Return of the Silver Blade

This journal is in the Turtle puzzle chamber (Image via Sea of Thieves)

Upon solving the Butterfly puzzle chamber, you will gain access to the Turtle puzzle chamber. Look for levers in this new chamber's southwestern area to acquire the final journal in this shrine.

Shrine of Tribute

Shrine of Tribute

Right after entering this shrine, swim ahead until you come across a room with a Siren Statue puzzle. You will find the first journal beside a red-colored coral.

My Friends!

Look for glowing corals to find this journal (Image via Sea of Thieves)

Head in the south direction of the mural you encountered above, proceed through a tunnel and stop in the room containing many glowing corals. You will find a vent here; the journal is situated at its base.

The Warrior and the Sea Queen

Pick up the journal from the stone platform (Image via Sea of Thieves)

Continue swimming away from the spot you acquired the previous journal until you arrive at a statue holding a shell. Swim to the right of this statue to reach a spot with many red corals. You will find a journal on the edge of a stone platform resembling a window.

The Sea Queen’s Army

Cross onto the opposite side to acquire this journal (Image via Sea of Thieves)

You must then raise the water level by solving the Siren Statue puzzle that provides you entry into a new area on the east side. This room contains a large statue, and upon taking this path, you will end up on the top level of the room. Walk along the coral and hop onto the opposite end to grab the journal.

Mermaid Gems

Swim towards this altar to get the journal (Image via Sea of Thieves)

As soon as you complete the Floor Plate puzzle, you gain access to an area behind a statue. Swim towards the end of this new area to come upon an altar. The final journal can be found lying on it.

Shrine of Ocean’s Fortunes

Your Beautiful World

Similar to the previous shrines, the first journal can be found quite early beside a large stone beam. Head to the right side of this beam until you come across some planks beside which the journal rests.

I’m Close I Can Feel It

This journal is beside a lever (Image via Sea of Thieves)

Look for a ladder in the same room, and upon climbing it, use a pulley to make your way toward an anchor. Head to the left and walk deeper into the south side of the room to grab the journal beside a lever.

Love is Stronger than Hate

Defeat skeleton enemies and then look for the journal (Image via Sea of Thieves)

The third journal requires you to face off against some skeleton enemies. You can start by lowering the mast and proceed to the other end by crossing it. As you progress along the narrow path, you will encounter some skeletons. Watch the left side as you walk ahead after defeating the enemies to spot the journal.

I Have Failed You

This journal is beside a blue plant (Image via Sea of Thieves)

You can locate this journal on the second floor, where you must fend off some enemies and then head north of the room. You will come across the debris of a ship, and the journal can be found beside some plants.

Do Not Give Up Hope

This debris is to the right of a statue (Image via Sea of Thieves)

You must go to the topmost floor of this shrine and look for a large statue in the area. Walk to the right side of this statue to reach the debris that contains the final journal.

Shrine of the Coral Tomb

Seashell Earring

Drop down a hole to reach a new area in the shrine. You must then swim deeper into the water until you reach the bottommost section. The journal will be visible to you right beside a brown chest.

A Hidden Kingdom

Solve the blue levers puzzle to get here (Image via Sea of Thieves)

The next journal can be found next to a yellow-colored lever. To get to this spot, you must first solve the puzzle involving blue levers. This opens up the target area where the journal is located.

The Sea Queen and Her Warrior

Solve the yellow lever puzzle first (Image via Sea of Thieves)

You must continue solving the puzzle, as this journal can be obtained only after solving the yellow lever puzzle. This will unlock a new location containing a new set of red levers. The journal can be found between a small rock and a red coral in this area.

The Whispering Plague

Look for a wall of skulls (Image via Sea of Thieves)

After you solve all three lever puzzles in this area, the water level will begin to rise. Navigate to the spot on the western side to see a wall of skulls. The journal can be picked up from this location.

The Sunken Kingdom

This is located beside a statue (Image via Sea of Thieves)

Take a path in the northeast direction (after raising the water level) and look for a barrel beside a statue. The final journal will also be present here. Do remember that the Shrine of the Coral Tomb is also important while pursuing the Fallen Sea Dog Commendation.

Shrine of the Flooded Embrace

Shrine of the Flooded Embrace

You will be greeted by a shipwreck in this shrine. Swim towards it and enter through an opening right behind a mast. Turn around and walk toward the end of the path to grab the first journal.

The Sirens

Open a black gate to gain access (Image via Sea of Thieves)

Leave the shipwreck by swimming downwards and exiting through a hole. Look for another shipwreck, the entrance to which is a small black caged door. Open it and enter to spot the second journal.

Mermaid Gems

Look for a barrier in the area (Image via Sea of Thieves)

Exit the previous shipwreck and continue swimming south. Here you will find an opening protected by a barrier. You must hit the orb atop this opening to access the area. You can interact with the journal that rests on some debris in the left portion of this room.

Siren Gems

Look for this debris (Image via Sea of Thieves)

Now travel to the location exactly below the previous room. You will find a journal atop a piece of debris.

A Great Battle

Swim towards the glowing coral (Image via Sea of Thieves)

Proceed further south and swim toward the bottom, where you will find some glowing corals. The journal will also be located right beside them.

Shrine of Hungering

Shrine of Hungering

Swim through the main tunnel and take a right into a spot containing a bunch of plants and a skeleton on the floor. You will notice the first journal under its hand. Feel free to pick it up and read it.

The Warrior

The journal is on the left side of the chest (Image via Sea of Thieves)

After finishing the first Siren Statue puzzle, you can resort to a geyser to make your way to the next puzzle. You will come across a small debris with a chest in it. The journal can be found beside it.

The Warrior - Unmasked

Look for wooden planks (Image via Sea of Thieves)

Walk through the skeletal remains of an animal and then cross onto the other side. You will notice a platform ahead of you which can be reached by walking on the mast. You can acquire the journal that is located next to a set of wooden planks.

The High Priest

Use these bones to jump across (Image via Rare)

To the right side of the previous journal, you will find an opened jaw that forms a tunnel entrance. Instead of entering it, take a right and jump across the bone outgrowths toward a small platform with some glowing corals on it. Walk to the right side of this platform and look for the journal tucked away in the grass.

A Great Evil

Enter the jaw bone tunnel to find this journal (Image via Rare)

Return to the jaw bone tunnel entrance and hit the orb to destroy the first barrier. Swim upwards to arrive at another barrier. Hit the orb on the top and look for a journal that is very close to the base of this opening.

Apart from these shrines, you can also engage in many faction-related quests to vary your gameplay experience and earn unique rewards. Feel free to peruse this guide on how to level up the Merchant Alliance faction.

