Sea of Thieves A Dark Deception guide: How to get the Pocket Watch from Madame Olivia

Sea of Thieves attracts many players periodically thanks to the constant updates, the most recent being A Dark Deception. You must note that this is a limited-time event, and you won’t be able to delve into it after July 6, 2023. There are a set of quests you must complete as part of this event, throughout which you will meet some quirky characters like Madame Olivia.

You will need to obtain a key item from her, which is a tricky task. Getting the watch is important to progress the quest, and Madame Olivia won’t simply hand it over to you. Your first step is to find her at Plunder Outpost and interact with her to initiate this sub-quest.

How to acquire the Pocket Watch from Madame Olivia in Sea of Thieves A Dark Deception

Sea of Thieves presents a new adventure called A Dark Deception, and you will encounter a character named Madame Olivia while pursuing this limited-time event. This can be initiated by interacting with the Pirate Lord.

The very first step of the adventure requires you to collect a pocket watch from Madame Olivia, located in the Plunder Outpost. You can find her in a tent-like structure belonging to the Order of Souls faction. While the objective is quite simple at first glance, acquiring the watch from her can be a hassle.

You can resort to the following actions to obtain the pocket watch:

Refer to the book given to you by the Pirate Lord and navigate to the second page that highlights a plan to secure this watch.

Exit the outpost and look for a locked door at the back.

Upon reaching closer, you will be able to knock at the door. Make sure to knock three times at this door.

Be on guard since it will result in a rat scurrying out of it. Following it will lead you to Madame Olivia.

She will be distracted by the chaos, which is your window of opportunity to pick up her pocket watch.

You must follow this rat back towards Madame Olivia (Image via Sea of Thieves)

When you pick up the watch, it will be added to the Quest Radial menu for easier access. A Dark Deception event is still incomplete, as obtaining the pocket watch is the first objective within it. You are free to complete the next objective, which involves sailing to the Shipwreck Bay to retrieve a special fragment.

You can refer to this extensive walkthrough highlighting all the missions you must complete as part of this adventure. Successful completion of this event will grant you a title named Deceiver and Deceived. Titles are a form of achievement in Sea of Thieves which you can add below your gamertag/name, signifying your feats to other players.

Sea of Thieves consists of many shrines that are ideal for exploration and hide many enticing rewards. You can also find many journals in each Siren Shrine that offer insights into the game’s lore.

