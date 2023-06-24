Sea of Thieves guide: How to find and defeat Ashen Lord?

Ashen Lords are very large, slow-moving evil skeleton bosses (similar to the Skeleton Lord) in Sea of Thieves who have decided to turn everything into lava. They don't wield any weapons of any kind. It is, by and large, a World Event when Ashen Lords are summoned to an island by some rituals.

Ashen Lords have all new attack patterns and abilities. These recent fights are more engaging, and balanced and have exclusive dialogue and music. They are elite commanders, transformed by Flameheart himself to act as his most trusted and powerful troops!

With the latest update to Sea of Thieves, Ashen Lords take the threat level up with new abilities and weapons. You'll think twice before crossing one once you feel the wrath of their all-mighty Roar of the Devil moves!

How to find Ashen Lords in Sea of Thieves?

Four types of legendary Ashen Lords exist in Sea of Thieves: Old Horatio, Warden Chi, Captain Grimm, and Red Ruth. During a World Event in the game's adventure mode, these are summoned over large islands in the middle of open waters. Their appearance is indicated by a fiery-red tornado marking the site of a summoning ritual performed by Ashen Skeletons led by Flameheart.

These rituals occur in one of the three main regions of the Sea of Thieves open world, i.e., The Shores of Plenty, The Ancient Isles, and The Devil's Roar. Players will hear ominous music when approaching the island. On the island, Players will find a handful of Ashen Skeletons performing the ritual, completed automatically once approached. One of the four Ashen Lords will rise to take on any player crews.

As it is in Sea of Thieves, only one world event remains active at a time, and the Ashen Winds Event keeps rotating with the others in the game. The Kraken seeks out ships to destroy between two of these.

How to defeat Ashen Lords in Sea of Thieves?

All four Ashen Lords in Sea of Thieves have individual characteristics with the same attacking abilities but different patterns, which makes the battle a long, complex, and time-enduring task. Their fights can be categorized into three phases. Each transition is marked by the Ashen Lord kneeling due to weakness and waiting to gain strength. This is a golden moment for the players as their adversaries are immobile and vulnerable. The second phase begins when the Ashen Lord is at 75% health, and the third starts at 50% health.

The Lords will become more aggressive and powerful with each phase, gaining access to new moves. In the second phase, the Lords gain access to their powerful Shockwave attack, while the final stage involves the Lords unleashing a Volcanic eruption over the island. The Lords also seem to get chattier with each phase. A list of their attacks is given below:

Melee Attack

Fire Breath

Lunge Attack

Boulder Throw

Summon Skeletons

Ash Cloud

Shockwave

World's End

There is no one-size-fits-all approach to combatting an Ashen Lord in Sea of Thieves. To defeat an Ashen Lord, you'll have to understand the abilities it can use against you and how to utilize the battlefield you are fighting on to your advantage. All of your weapons will do damage against Ashen Lords as well as your ship's cannons. There are no tricks to damaging an Ashen Lord. Continue to damage it like any other Skeleton Lord or Skeleton Captain.

When defeated, the Ashen Lords leave behind a wealth of Devil's Roar Treasure and an Ashen Winds Skull that can either be used as a Flamethrower type weapon or sold to the Reaper's Bones or other traders for Gold and Reputation.

