Sea of Thieves guide: How to track storms?

Sea of Thieves is a top-tier pirating experience that intertwines exploration elements with ship combat. You will have many reasons to embark on a voyage and sail to distant islands on your ship. These journeys may not always be smooth sailing, as you are liable to come across rough weather, especially storms that pose a grave threat to your ship.

It must be noted that Sea of Thieves does not have an in-game method to track the storms, but you can leverage a website to make a note of which area is currently impacted by the storms. This will help you avoid that location altogether, enabling you to focus on exploration in some other spot.

How to track storms in Sea of Thieves

Using the Merfolk’s Lullaby website, you can track the storms in Sea of Thieves. It's not a complicated process and worth doing before embarking on a long voyage, especially when you have precious cargo on your ship.

You can use the following steps to track storms:

Head to Merfolk’s Lullaby website. Look for a list of options on the left side of the page. Select the Interactive Map option. Scroll down to the Tools section of this menu. Clicking on Weather Forecast will display the map on the right side. You will notice a faint black spot signifying dark clouds, which is the location of the storm.

After zooming into the map, you will be able to see the location names. Make a note of the areas under the influence of the dark spots since those are where the storms are in action.

You can use the Weather Forecast option to track storms (Image via merfolkslullaby.com)

If you are a solo player, it might get difficult for you to survive the storm on your own. Your ship will become difficult to maneuver and might even sink if you are not careful, leading to the loss of cargo onboard. It is, therefore, a good strategy to track the storms well in advance and avoid them.

Apart from tracking storms, you can use Merfolk’s Lullaby to locate points of interest, like beacons, campfires, paintings, and more. If you wish to play the game organically without resorting to third-party websites, the best way to combat storms is to be on the lookout for dark clouds in the distance.

This warrants having a group of friends with you on the ship who can proactively alert you in such instances. There are many reasons to avoid the storm, with one of the most crucial ones being protecting the cargo if you are in the middle of a Cargo Run, which is a Merchant Voyage. Completing such voyages will enable you to quickly level up the Merchant Alliance faction.

Sea of Thieves also comprises other factions like Order of Souls and Gold Hoarders, which have reputation levels associated with them as well. You can partake in their voyages to earn unique rewards and Commendations.

