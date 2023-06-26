Sea of Thieves guide: How to find and defeat Skeleton Fleet?

Sea of Thieves has evolved into a juggernaut of a pirating adventure owing to frequent updates and various activities to engage in. You can sail the open seas, complete voyages for different factions, or clear out forts by defeating skeleton enemies. You can alter the experience by partaking in world events like Skeleton Fleet, which is liable to test your skills.

These fleets pit you against multiple waves of enemy ships which must be dealt with to face off against a formidable foe at the end. Skeleton Fleet is ideal for you if you want to engage in exciting naval combat scenarios. While these can be done solo, having some friends on board is advisable, making it easier for you to focus on sinking the enemy ships.

How to find the Skeleton Fleet in Sea of Thieves?

You can watch out for the ship-shaped clouds on the horizon once you are ready to tackle the Skeleton Fleet. You must then sail towards the cloud to activate the event. The size of this cloud will increase if you are headed in the right direction. Skeleton Fleet might not get triggered if you have a different world event active.

Once you get closer to the cloud, the game will display a title card of the event, officially marking the beginning of the battle. You must stock your ship with enough cannonballs and gunpowder barrels and, if possible, have some cursed cannonballs.

How to defeat the Skeleton Fleet in Sea of Thieves?

You will face three waves of enemy ships (Image via Sea of Thieves)

After activating the event, brace yourself for three waves of naval combat wherein you will face off against two ships in each wave. It would be best if you fended off Skeleton Sloops and Skeleton Galleons. You must note that the combination of ships you will face in each wave is random.

Your priority should be to sink the ships quickly while safeguarding your own. You must be proactive in repairing your ship since facing off against two enemy ships is challenging, especially if you play Sea of Thieves solo. Therefore, having sufficient cannonballs is essential to deal with this fleet.

Try to stock up on cursed cannonballs as well (Image via Sea of Thieves)

Alternatively, you can try to fire a harpoon at the enemy ships, pulling your vessel closer to theirs, making it easier for you to board their crafts. You can slay the foes who repair the ship and make your friends maneuver your ship in the meantime.

You must not ignore your ship for long since there is a high risk of sinking, especially in the third wave wherein the Skeleton Captain appears on a Skeleton Galleon with one another ship. Sinking the galleon will conclude the event, so try to take down the ship with the captain first.

After defeating the final ship, you can collect the loot, which can drop much loot ranging from storage crates to skulls. You can even acquire some faction-specific loot to sell to associated faction representatives.

You can leverage the various Sea of Thieves factions by completing voyages for each of them to earn better rewards and gold. Feel free to delve into this guide to learn more about leveling up the Order of Souls faction.

