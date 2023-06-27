Sea of Thieves guide: How to quickly become Pirate Legend

Sea of Thieves is a multiplayer action-adventure game in which players take on the role of pirates and participate in various activities or voyages for trading corporations. The title provides both solo and cooperative gameplay options. Players can create alliances and collaborate with other crews or engage in ship-to-ship warfare and PvP encounters.

Achieving Pirate Legend status in Sea of Thieves is regarded as a noteworthy achievement. It unlocks special rewards and signifies that a player has attained the peak of pirate accomplishment. While becoming a Pirate Legend takes time and work, there are several tips and tactics that can help make the process go more smoothly.

Sea of Thieves guide: Achieving Pirate Legend quickly

Stick with three trading companies

The Reaper's Bones, Gold Hoarders, Merchant Alliance, Order of Souls, and Hunter's Call are the five trading businesses available in Sea of Thieves. Each trade business provides distinct journeys and objectives that add to a player's Reputation and advancement.

Players can easily level up and aim towards Pirate Legend by selecting the three trading companies that correspond to their preferred playstyle and focusing on completing their journeys. They can gain more Reputation with these selected trading companies and advance faster to rank 5 by focusing on their travels.

Players can acquire Reputation and rise through the ranks of their chosen trade companies by completing voyages, turning in valuable treasure, and participating in specific trading company events or challenges.

It's also worth mentioning that some trading firms may have additional requirements or commendations that provide additional incentives and reputation boosts.

Accumulate wealth through gold hoarders

Sea of Thieves - Gold (Image via Rare)

In Sea of Thieves, the Gold Hoarders trading company concentrates on the acquisition of wealth and treasures. They include excursions in which players must find buried treasure chests, solve riddles to find hidden loot, and discover lost vaults containing priceless riches.

As players advance and acquire higher ranks with the Gold Hoarders, they will be able to access more difficult and lucrative trips, which will provide larger rewards and chances for wealth accumulation.

Leveling up with the Gold Hoarders not only gives you Reputation and opens more difficult voyages, but it also gives you a lot of gold. This is useful for gamers who want to increase their wardrobe, buy cosmetic items, and personalize their pirate's appearance while working towards Pirate Legend status.

Complete forts

Sea of Thieves - Forts (Image via Rare)

Forts are massive fortress-like structures that can be found on various islands throughout the game. They are secured by different traps and barriers and are inhabited by powerful skeletons. The goal is to kill the skeletons, overcome the difficulties, and eventually collect the priceless loot buried within forts.

By successfully completing forts, players not only get considerable prizes in the form of cash and Reputation, but they also have the chance to collect precious treasures and commendations that help them advance in trading firms.

Fort loot can include rare artifacts, chests, and other precious objects that can be sold to the appropriate trading businesses for large sums of money.

Fight Order of the Souls

Sea of Thieves - Order of Souls (Image via Rare)

The Order of Souls in Sea of Thieves provides an exciting path for gamers that prefer PvE fighting. Players are charged with seeking down and battling skeleton captains in order to capture their skulls on their Bounty journeys.

The Order of Souls excursions initially concentrate on direct combat encounters with skeleton commanders and their crews. As players acquire skulls and gain Reputation, these battles can be tough but lucrative. Players can obtain Ghost Ship journeys as they develop and build their reputation with the Order of Souls.

Ghost Ship excursions immerse players in the eerie world of spectral fleets. These battles put players against fearsome ghost ships that haunt the ocean. Participating in these battles provides a unique and interesting challenge, adding dimension to the action.

While sailing as an Order of Souls ambassador entails a somewhat higher level of risk, as emissaries can be targeted by other players, it also provides a quick path to level 50 with this trading corporation. Players can gain extra Reputation by raising the Order of Souls emissary flag, expediting their progression towards becoming a Pirate Legend.

While the path to Pirate Legend in Sea of Thieves requires dedication, utilizing the right strategies and focusing on your preferred trading companies can expedite your progress. Using these tips, embark on your journey, seize every opportunity, and let the seas of adventure guide you toward the ultimate pirate legend status in Sea of Thieves.

