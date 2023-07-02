Sea of Thieves guide: How to earn titles?

In Sea of Thieves, Titles are a player’s badge of honor. These are vanity items that serve as a visual representation of a player’s progress and achievement. Once a title is equipped, it is shown above their head, just below their Gamertag. At the start, all of them have access to the Sailor title in the game; others can be gained in a variety of ways.

Earning promotions within Trading Companies, completing commendations or event tasks, and reaching specified Renown Levels throughout Seasons are examples of these. Here's all you need to know about unlocking titles in Sea of Thieves.

How to earn titles in Sea of Thieves

Sea of Thieves - Reputations (Image via Rare)

Trading Company Titles can be obtained by completing quests and tasks related to Trading Companies. Each provides a variety of duties for players to aim towards while on Voyages. These are known as Commendations, and each Trading Company keeps track of them separately.

Season Titles in Sea of Thieves can be obtained by reaching the required level during the corresponding season. Players must earn the specific renown level specified in each season. These are obtained by various in-game actions like quest completion, event participation, enemy defeat, and experience point accumulation.

Those directly related to the accomplishments and milestones players make while completing the Tall Tales tasks are called Tall Tale Titles. Players will gain points as they participate in and complete these epic story-driven adventures.

To achieve these titles, players must successfully accomplish specified activities and Commendations linked to Sea of Thieves Tall Tales content. These chores and Commendations are tightly linked to the Tall Tales missions' many chapters and stories.

The Event Title is another type in the game that may be obtained through participating in various limited-time events. Make sure to obtain these before the event ends, as they will not be available again.

The Bilge Rat Trading Company also offers exclusive titles to players. To achieve these, they must perform a variety of missions and commendations related to the Bilge Rats faction. They provide unique challenges and activities that demand players demonstrate their abilities and achieve specified goals.

Finally, Captaincy Titles are some of the most prestigious in the game. Obtaining these requires players to be Captains of their own ships, and represent their ability to lead and command others. These are achieved by completing various tasks and difficulties linked to commanding a crew and exhibiting extraordinary leadership abilities.

These are the titles available in Sea of Thieves. To equip them, look for the little Vanity Chest that can be found outside the Clothing Shop or in the hold of your ship. There, you will find a place for every title you've unlocked and purchased.

