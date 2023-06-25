Sea of Thieves Cursed Treasure guide: How to find, selling price, and more

Sea of Thieves offers a vibrant world for exploration, and you can invest countless hours embarking on a voyage solo or with friends. There are many reasons to sail the seas and travel to various islands, with the most obvious precursor being finding treasure. While there are many normal treasure chests you will come across in your adventures, you must also look for cursed treasure.

There are various types of cursed treasure chests in Sea of Thieves you must keep an eye out for. Each has a unique characteristic, and transporting them poses a grave challenge. However, these chests are worth collecting since they yield a lot of gold.

What are Cursed Treasure Chests in Sea of Thieves?

Sea of Thieves tries to vary the experience of hunting loot by introducing a quirky spin on treasure chests. They are termed cursed treasure chests, each associated with a unique effect that you must consider while having them on your ship.

Chest of a Thousand Grogs, Chest of Rage, and Chest of Sorrow are different types of cursed chests you can acquire in this pirating adventure. They have separate characteristics and differ in appearance, making it easier for you to identify them and prepare yourself to safely deliver them to earn gold.

What is Chest of a Thousand Grogs and how to find it?

Carrying it makes your vision hazy (Image via Sea of Thieves)

Chest of a Thousand Grogs can be identified by a face inscribed on top that resembles a bearded pirate. The effect of this chest can be seen as soon as you pick it up. The screen becomes hazy, and your in-game character gets afflicted with drunk status. Your movement is also impacted to a certain degree while carrying this cursed chest.

You can find Chest of a Thousand Grogs in many ways, like digging up treasure while partaking in X marks the spot voyages, exploring any island, within vaults once you clear out the Skeleton Forts and more. Selling it can yield you approximately 2200 - 2600 gold.

What is Chest of Rage and how to find it?

Chest of Rage is easily identifiable owing to a raging face imprinted on it and sounds of explosion. Sea of Thieves official lore behind this chest is that it has trapped souls of pirates within it who wish to free themselves, which is signified by the explosions. It can be difficult to transport this chest as its explosion can cause fire on your ship.

Fortunately, you can calm it down by pouring a bucket of water on it. Selling this chest as fast as possible to the Gold Hoarders is ideal to avoid any catastrophe. This chest can be obtained by defeating Ashen Lord, the vault in Molten Sands Fortress Skeleton Fort, and even floating barrels. You can gain anywhere between 3000-3500 gold from selling this chest.

What is Chest of Sorrow and how to find it?

This chest can sink your ship (Image via Sea of Thieves)

Chest of Sorrow also emits audio cues in the form of crying, which is audible from a distance making it easier for you to spot it. This cursed chest also sheds out water that signifies its tears. These are not mere vanity as they have the potential to sink your ship if not careful. You and your friends must proactively use the bucket to throw out excess water from the ship.

Alternatively, you can purposefully place this chest in an enemy ship to sink them. The process to find it is similar to Chest of a Thousand Grogs as you can obtain it by partaking in X marks the spot missions within sunk ship debris, and there is a slight chance to locate them on Skeleton Ships. You can gain about 3000-3500 gold by returning it.

Sportskeeda Gaming @skesportsgaming

A brand new Adventure has begun in @SeaOfThieves . Dive into A Dark Deception, available now. A brand new Adventure has begun in @SeaOfThieves. Dive into A Dark Deception, available now.https://t.co/zWVy5L8nFW

Sea of Thieves comprises a thriving world as new content gets added to it frequently. A Dark Deception is the most recent event you can partake in and complete a series of quests.

Poll : 0 votes