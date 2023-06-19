How to quickly level up Gold Hoarders in Sea of Thieves?

Sea of Thieves is one of the most thriving worlds, allowing you to role-play as pirates and partake in many voyages across the endless seas. The game consists of various factions like Merchant Alliance, Order of Souls, and the Gold Hoarders. You can level up each of these factions to earn great rewards. Gold Hoarders as the name suggests, prioritize finding treasures in the form of chests and gold.

Sea of Thieves allows you to tackle activities you desire to level up the Gold Hoarders' faction. However, some ways are better than others to increase the reputation level. While you can increase the level solo, teaming up with your friends in this pursuit is better.

How to level up Gold Hoarders faction fast in Sea of Thieves?

You can sail across the vast open seas and embark on a voyage of your own in Sea of Thieves. You will greatly benefit from partaking in missions related to the Gold Hoarders faction and leveling up your reputation.

The safest way to level up this faction is to engage in X marks the spot missions, which can be obtained from the representative of the Gold Hoarders faction at any outpost. As part of these quests, you will need to find several pieces of the map (by following the compass), leading to one with an X mark on it.

You can then proceed to find that X spot and dig at the target site until you uncover a chest as a reward. You can store these chests in your ship and then return them to any outpost where the Gold Hoarders factions representative is stationed. These quests can be time-consuming but can be tackled solo and with friends. As you progress your reputation, you will encounter enemies while finding these chests.

You can increase the amount of reputation obtained for returning the chests by raising the Emissary Flags. You can do so by Interacting with a table present in the Gold Hoarders faction area on the outposts and voting for it along with your friends. However, raising this flag can be risky since other players (on your server) can view the ship on the map.

Another great way to acquire some loot (not always faction specific) is to defeat Skeleton Ships. You can encounter them along your journey, so it is wise to try and sink these ships to obtain treasure that can be sold to Gold Hoarders. You must, however, have some friends by your side and a healthy stock of cannonballs since these ships can be difficult to sink.

These ships can occur in groups or sometimes solo during your Sea of Thieves voyage. Hence, it is best to safeguard yourself since if you have more chests aboard your ship, you can lose them if it sinks. So keep an optimum amount of chests and return them to the faction representative whenever you get a chance to do so.

Sea of Thieves @SeaOfThieves During The Hoarder's Hunt, pirates will be able to find incredibly rare Bullion Crowns washed up across the Sea of Thieves. While they're not needed to solve the Mystery's puzzles, they're worth more than a pretty penny if taken to the Gold Hoarders. During The Hoarder's Hunt, pirates will be able to find incredibly rare Bullion Crowns washed up across the Sea of Thieves. While they're not needed to solve the Mystery's puzzles, they're worth more than a pretty penny if taken to the Gold Hoarders. https://t.co/pa5X4HZHfd

Sea of Thieves doesn't restrict you to one type of quest; hence you can pursue other activities like partaking in World Events, clearing out Skeleton Forts, and more to obtain treasure for the Gold Hoarders faction.

