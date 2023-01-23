Sea of Thieves The Secret Wilds: How to complete all deeds and available rewards 

The 11th Adventure, titled The Secret Wilds, is live on Sea of Thieves. These in-game missions are time-limited; the current one began on January 18 and will conclude on February 2. In The Secret Wilds, players will look out for Captain Briggsy's memories, complete all available deeds, and hope they can find a cure for the tavern keeper.

The Secret Wilds continues the narrative arc that began with the previous Adventure, called The Rogue Legacy, where players learned about Tasha's curse and the legendary Captain Briggsy's involvement in the matter. The Rogue Legacy, with the player delivering three artifacts to Madame Olivia, with which she performs a ritual.

Everything you need to know about The Secret Wilds - all deeds and rewards in Sea of Thieves

Ten deeds must be completed in The Secret Wilds Adventure for Sea of Thieves players. These include recovering torn pages, collecting four fragments, and all of Briggsy's memories. The ten deeds are as follows:

Speak with Madame Olivia - Sea of Thieves players will have to interact with and talk to Madame Olivia on Plunder Outpost in the Order of Souls tent. The deed will be completed once players talk with the character.

- Sea of Thieves players will have to interact with and talk to Madame Olivia on Plunder Outpost in the Order of Souls tent. The deed will be completed once players talk with the character. Discover the Nine Dark Constellations - Uncover all nine constellations during their playthrough to get this deed. Players can find three on The Crooked Masts, then three on Old Faithful Isle, and then three more on Marauder's Arch. Constellations can be found standing at a particular location on the island and looking at the stars through Briggsy's Mask. Players must dig into that spot to uncover the hidden item upon discovering the constellation.

- Uncover all nine constellations during their playthrough to get this deed. Players can find three on The Crooked Masts, then three on Old Faithful Isle, and then three more on Marauder's Arch. Constellations can be found standing at a particular location on the island and looking at the stars through Briggsy's Mask. Players must dig into that spot to uncover the hidden item upon discovering the constellation. Collect all four Fragments - Sea of Thieves players must gather up all four fragments during their playthrough to complete this deed. One is provided at the very beginning of The Secret Wilds by Tasha. The other three can be found while solving the constellations and digging up Briggsy's Treasure Chests, the Chalice Key, and the Crown Key.

- Sea of Thieves players must gather up all four fragments during their playthrough to complete this deed. One is provided at the very beginning of The Secret Wilds by Tasha. The other three can be found while solving the constellations and digging up Briggsy's Treasure Chests, the Chalice Key, and the Crown Key. Recover the Torn Pages - Once Sea of Thieves players discover all nine constellations and collate all four fragments, they can talk with Captain Briggsy on Marauder's Arch. The NPC will drop the Torn Pages upon being given the restored amulet and after the player talks with her.

- Once Sea of Thieves players discover all nine constellations and collate all four fragments, they can talk with Captain Briggsy on Marauder's Arch. The NPC will drop the Torn Pages upon being given the restored amulet and after the player talks with her. Find Briggsy's Memory of Tasha - Sea of Thieves players need to make their way to the Ancient Spire Outpost equipped with Briggsy's Mask, go into the Tavern, and look at the bar through the unique mask to find her memory. This will complete the deed.

- Sea of Thieves players need to make their way to the Ancient Spire Outpost equipped with Briggsy's Mask, go into the Tavern, and look at the bar through the unique mask to find her memory. This will complete the deed. Find Briggsy's Memory of Sudds - Sea of Thieves players must make their way to The North Star Seapost equipped with Briggsy's Mask. The memory can be found beside Sudds on the Seapost, on the left. Players need to look through the unique mask to complete the deed.

- Sea of Thieves players must make their way to The North Star Seapost equipped with Briggsy's Mask. The memory can be found beside Sudds on the Seapost, on the left. Players need to look through the unique mask to complete the deed. Find Briggsy's Memory of Rose and George - Players must make their way to Lone Cove equipped with Briggsy's Mask. The memory can be found at a lone palm tree with bushes when players walk north of Deadshot Charlotte on the southwest beach. Players need to look through the unique mask to complete the deed.

- Players must make their way to Lone Cove equipped with Briggsy's Mask. The memory can be found at a lone palm tree with bushes when players walk north of Deadshot Charlotte on the southwest beach. Players need to look through the unique mask to complete the deed. Find Briggsy's Memory of the Shroudbreaker - Sea of Thieves players must make their way to Crook's Hollow equipped with Briggsy's Mask. The memory can be found by looking around the scarab rock painting through the unique mask in the Southern cavern. This will complete the deed.

- Sea of Thieves players must make their way to Crook's Hollow equipped with Briggsy's Mask. The memory can be found by looking around the scarab rock painting through the unique mask in the Southern cavern. This will complete the deed. Find Briggsy's Memory of the Homeward Dove - Players must make their way to Thieves' Haven equipped with Briggsy's Mask. Players must go to the island's west and find the lone palm tree. Once there, players will have to look through the unique mask to complete the deed.

- Players must make their way to Thieves' Haven equipped with Briggsy's Mask. Players must go to the island's west and find the lone palm tree. Once there, players will have to look through the unique mask to complete the deed. Complete The Secret Wilds Adventure - Once players have collected all the necessary fragments and recovered the torn pages from Briggsy, they will have to go back and speak with Madame Olivia about everything they find.

While Briggsy's Mask trinket will be available to players once they have completed The Secret Wilds Adventure, they will have to complete all the above deeds to earn the auspicious 'The Dark Stargazer' title.

