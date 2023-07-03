5 best fishing spots in Sea of Thieves

Sea of Thieves is one of the best pirating adventures that offer a vast open sandbox for players to explore. One can embark on a voyage across the endless seas or simply pursue amassing varied types of treasures. Furthermore, the game consists of a bunch of factions with many quests associated with them. It is always fun to take a break and engage in leisure activities like fishing.

Sea of Thieves comprises of some unique species of fishes and one can try to acquire all of them. While the task of fishing itself is not challenging, finding some good spots for it can be an overwhelming endeavor, especially if one is new to this game.

Which are the five best fishing spots in Sea of Thieves?

1) Outposts

Sea of Thieves players must be aware of hub areas present on various islands, termed outposts. Those who have just begun their adventure and are close to one of these can start fishing along the shore.

Furthermore, they also require bait, which can be easily found in these areas. It is a good tactic to stock up on other supplies like cannonballs at an outpost, along with fishing.

One can even come across some of the best NPCs while exploring these hub areas, which enhances the experience. Players can even initiate a variety of missions by interacting with quest boards, making a trip to an outpost worth it.

2) Shores of Gold

Shores of Gold is one of the best spots to fish, and players were first introduced to it as part of the Tall Tales adventure.

One must note that there may be some skeleton enemies lurking around in these parts. However, it is still a tranquil spot to engage in some fishing. The added advantage of this location is that there is no shortage of fishes since they regularly spawn in the waters around.

Fans can accumulate some robust loot along the journey to this spot. While it is possible to undertake this voyage solo, one can benefit from having a friend join in on the journey to deal with some enemies.

3) Seaposts

Seaposts can be considered a smaller form of outposts, but comprising of fewer NPCs. Players can come across Trading Posts, some quest boards, and The Hunter’s Call representative.

These representative NPCs are pivotal in Sea of Thieves as one can sell all the accumulated fishes to them. This saves a lot of time as players can fish at their own pace and immediately sell them to these NPCs in the vicinity.

Those who wish to avoid any form of conflict can safely fish here without worrying about other enemy crew engaging them in battle. There are no skeletons in these spots either, which further incentivizes players to partake in fishing.

4) Mermaid’s Hideaway

Players who are inclined to collect several species of fishes in one trip must consider sailing to Mermaid’s Hideaway. It is situated somewhere in the Shores of Plenty region, and they can either fish along the shore or look for a pond.

Sea of Thieves fans can acquire a species of fishes called Pondies from the ponds in this area. If one decides to fish along the shore, they will likely find Islehoppers. Players even have a slight chance of finding Splashtails and Plentifins.

Fans can face some resistance from other players if they fish along the shore, but ponds are relatively safer. One must have their friends on the lookout for any enemies while focusing on fishing.

5) Crow’s Nest Fortress

Players must note that all forts are viable spots for fishing. While it may seem daunting to engage in it with a myriad of enemies in the vicinity, it is the sole way of acquiring a fish associated with Battlegill species.

Crow’s Nest Fortress is particularly known to consist of a rare fish type called Bright Pondie. Sea of Thieves veterans will find it easy to partake in fishing in the middle of a battle.

New players can try to team up with their friends and make them fend off enemies, along with navigating or repairing the ship. One can, in the meantime, safely initiate fishing in the water bodies surrounding the fort.

Sea of Thieves is frequently updated with unique quests and activities that rejuvenate the experience. Fans can currently relish an adventure called A Dark Deception limited-time event that will end on July 6, 2023.

