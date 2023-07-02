Sea of Thieves guide: How to defeat Skeleton Forts?

When a massive skull appears in the skies of Sea of Thieves, players have to be prepared for the Skeleton Fort. They serve as the game's counterpart of raids that you can participate in. These islands contain bountiful rewards but are closely defended by skeletons, so it is important to come prepared. Defeating Skeleton Forts is divided into three phases.

First, players need to approach the fort while disabling its defenses. Second, fight through the hordes of skeletons and the Fortress Captain. Finally, acquire the prized possession, the Fortress Chest, and get back safely to your post.

While this adventure is not easy to triumph over, here are some tips to help you with your voyage.

How to defeat Skeleton Forts in Sea of Thieves

Approach the fort

Sea of Thieves - Skeletons (Image via Rare)

Skeletons are good canon shooters, so it is important to constantly maneuver around blasts or repair the damage as it arrives. They will always attack oncoming ships as long as they are manned, especially large ones like Galleons.

Sloops piloted by solo or small crews may have some luck crash-landing near tower blind spots, within their minimal range or behind massive boulders, and then quickly fixing the damage. This can also aid solo players because they can leave the skeleton cannons alone to serve as an early warning system for anyone else that comes to take the fort.

Remember to keep your ship intact as it serves as your mobile base throughout the task. You will also respawn back on it in case you die during the battle.

Defeating the Skeleton Waves

Sea of Thieves - Skeletons (Image via Rare)

On the battlefield, you will encounter several types of enemies – basic, metal, seaweed, black-boned skeletons, and the Stronghold Captain. They have unique abilities and fighting styles, so be acquainted with their weaknesses before heading out to face them.

Since metal skeletons are greatly slowed by water, it is best to either pour water at them or lure them to a pool. Seaweed skeletons are fast-moving enemies, so kiting is the best way to defeat them. Black-boned skeletons are vulnerable to light, so it would be best to bring a lantern to your team.

The Stronghold Captain is similar to the Skeleton Captain – only tougher. The easiest way to take him down is to focus fire on him.

Obtaining the Fortress Key

Sea of Thieves - Fortress Key (Image via Rare)

A Fortress Key is dropped once the Fortress Captain is defeated. It is used to unlock a room that is full of treasure. While looting, it is important to have a coordinated strategy as this can be the hardest part of the raid. Expect waves of skeletons and other crews to come at your team for the rewards and treasures.

It is recommended to divide your crew into different tasks. Assign someone to collect the loot, another to guard the ship, and another to engage in combat. Through this, you can secure more loot and perform a quick getaway.

Keep an eye out for other ships or players approaching the fort. Turn down your lanterns when traveling at night to make your ship less noticeable. Scan the horizon constantly and speak with your crew to discover any potential hazards.

That’s all for this Sea of Thieves guide. This task is one of the hardest yet most rewarding in the game, so come prepared to avoid your crew’s demise. Gather your team, prepare for the adventure, and set off with prudence and determination. The treasures that await you at Skeleton Forts are well worth the effort. Good luck, and may the tides be on your side.

