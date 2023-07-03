Top 5 weapons in Sea of Thieves

Sea of Thieves allows you to live the life of a pirate and explore the high seas in search of fame and fortune. As you sail from island to island in search of treasure, you'll encounter many enemies who will do their best to stop you from leaving with their treasure. You must successfully conquer these enemies if you hope to escape with your plunder.

Thankfully, there are several weapons that you can use to defeat your enemies and defend yourself in Sea of Thieves. However, some are definitely better than others.

What are the best weapons in Sea of Thieves?

As a pirate who explores the vast sea and constantly faces dangers from creatures or even from other players in Sea of Thieves, you must ensure that you are always equipped with the best weapons.

5) Blunderbuss

The blunderbuss is the perfect weapon if you want to get close to your enemies and blast them away, or if your enemies are the ones looking to get close to you and you just want to keep them away. This weapon preceded the shotgun and functions in pretty much the same manner, with its projectile scattering upon being fired.

Since it functions like a shotgun, the blunderbuss is a terrible option when the enemy is too far away from you in Sea of Thieves. However, if all the pellets hit a target at close range, you can almost always guarantee a one-hit kill.

4) Broadside Cannon

There aren't a lot of weapons that can deal more damage than the cannon on your ship in Sea of Thieves. The cannon can be used to deal with enemy ships that threaten you or to take out any creatures that are on the shore before you step foot on an island. One advantage of the cannon is that you can use a variety of cannonballs that have different effects on targets, making it a versatile weapon.

Furthermore, you can climb into the cannon and launch yourself to avoid swimming or rowing to an island. A major drawback of the cannon is that it is fixed at a particular angle on your ship. Since it isn't portable, you'll need to turn the entire ship at a right angle to aim at your target.

3) Eye of Reach

The Eye of Reach is a great option for players who are sniping enthusiasts. This scoped rifle is useful if you want to be more precise when taking out distant targets from the deck of your ship. The Eye of Reach can be used to eliminate enemy pirates during ship-to-ship combat, and it can also be used to take out enemies who are on the shore. You can even directly target the enemy captain using this sniper rifle.

The Eye of Reach will take some time to master since the learning curve for using it is steeper than that of most sniper rifles available in modern games. This is because there is no actual crosshair to use when looking through the scope. Instead, you'll need to learn how to use the crack in the scope's glass to aim at targets.

2) Trident of Dark Tides

The Trident of Dark Tides can be found lying around in areas with high-level loot, and you'll likely obtain it after defeating one of the bosses in the game. This trident fires a powerful beam of deadly energy that becomes bigger and more powerful the longer you hold down the fire button. Even if you miss, you can still deal damage, especially when you hold the fire button down, since larger beams have a blast radius.

The Trident of Dark Tides has a limited number of uses, and it can never be used again once it runs out of charges. You can transport it like regular loot, but you must be mindful of where you last put it down if you want to use it again.

1) Ashen Winds Skull

The Ashen Winds Skull is a valuable piece of loot in Sea of Thieves that can sell for a lot of gold. If treasure is what you're after then this skull is a good haul. However, if you ever find yourself in a bind or simply want to ensure that you win against other players, the Ashen Winds Skull also functions as a flamethrower.

You can use it to burn down enemy ships and rival pirates or against powerful enemies. You can still sell it after using it as a weapon but take note that its value is dependent on the number of flame charges that are left on the skull. If you want to get the best value for it, avoid using it as a weapon.

Poll : 0 votes