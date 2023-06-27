Sea of Thieves guide: How to kill Ocean Crawlers and Sirens

Sea of Thieves' open world is riddled with enemy NPCs and different creatures that are out in the vast sea to wreck damage upon ships and grab sailors. Some other NPCs spawn when players are completing tales or undertaking quests assigned by instruction bottles. These aren't limited to sharks and skeleton bosses, as tough-to-kill bipedal crustaceans have also started to spawn on land or in the water to attack sailors. One such class is Ocean Crawlers that players will come across in an assortment of all types on islands.

Another potential adversary are evil mermaids, known as Sirens. These are restricted to underwater activities only, and shall appear soon in a group after you jump overboard in the open waters. Their arrival is generally signalled by an eerie song.

These have been introduced as part of the new update, A Pirate's Life Tall Tales.

How to kill Ocean Crawlers in Sea of Thieves

In Sea of Thieves, Ocean Crawlers spawn in the same way as skeletons, by digging themselves out of the sand. They draw their inspiration from Pirates of the Carribean: Dead Man's Chest and Pirates of the Carribean: At World's End. Three types of these spawn in the game:

Crab Ocean Crawler

He is the slowest to move of the three crawlers in Sea of Thieves due to his massive weight and size. This creature has a single powerful attack, an AoE ground slam that delivers heavy damage. Maintaining some distance between him and yourself is the key. In order to take it down, aim for the red gem that seems to be it's source of power.

Clam Ocean Crawler

Also known as "The Hermit," he has a large clam shell for his head and is green in color. He releases green spores in his immediate surrounding that are toxic for the sailors if they are close enough. Sometimes it would bury itself into the ground to move about and players will be able to follow its path.

Other than that, they should look out for his charged headbutt. Dodging it successfully gives an opportunity for a counterattack. Otherwise, they should try to maintain distance and attack it using ranged weapons, only to prevent taking damage from the spores.

Electric Ocean Crawler

This is the smallest and weakest crawler of the three, and can be identified by the yellow eel around his blue body. His size gives him the advantage of speed, and the electricity sparking off his body will stun players for a few seconds. It has a dash attack that does AoE damage with all the sparks flowing off his body.

He also uses the eel to shot electric orbs that will stun the pirates and knock them off. Again, the best strategy to win against him is to attack him from a distance and aim for the green gem as sword attacks would shock the players.

How to kill Sirens in Sea of Thieves?

Courtesy Rare

Sirens are most commonly seen around the sandy continental shelf of islands in Sea of Thieves. They do not appear near the shores, and deeper the water is, higher are their chances of appearance. If players are submerged, they can still hear the ominous music Song of the Sirens in the background as they approach. Sometimes their groups are led by a Siren Leader, who wields a trident and has a green gem at their heart.

Sirens can attack in the following ways:

Scratch: A melee attack that has a short range, typically done when players are too close to them. The leader uses his trident instead of claws.

A melee attack that has a short range, typically done when players are too close to them. The leader uses his trident instead of claws. Siren Songs: They release a wave of energy in the form of bubbles that has the potential to knowck back players.

They release a wave of energy in the form of bubbles that has the potential to knowck back players. Self-healing: They emit a field of energy that can damage pirates but heals their surrounding sirens.

They emit a field of energy that can damage pirates but heals their surrounding sirens. Teleportation: Sirens will disappear out of sight, reappearing to backstab the pirates.

To defeat Sirens in Sea of Thieves, it is recommended that players use ranged attacks and try to maintain a distance, since the foes' abilites are devastating in closed quarters combat. The Trident of the Dark Tides can be a game-changer here.

Once defeated, Sirens and Ocean Crawlers drop rewards for players. These include, but are not limited, to Siren Gems and gold coins. Siren Leaders may or may not drop an Emerald Siren Gem, while the lesser Sirens are known to release the Sapphire Siren Gem. Defeating these creatures also gives commendations to players.

Poll : 0 votes