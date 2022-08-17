Sea of Thieves guide: How to find and defeat the Kraken

Sea of Thieves, 2018's open-world pirate-themed multiplayer, has a lot of content to offer. From forming squads for swashbuckling adventures to undertaking missions for various guilds, there is a lot to do and see in this title. Thus, players can easily pour hundreds of hours into developer Rare's sandbox game.

That being said, these waters are home to all kinds of hostile foes. One of the most threatening enemy is the Kraken, an underwater monster known for attacking with its tentacles. So, how can players find and defeat the Kraken in Sea of Thieves?

Sea of Thieves' Kraken encounter is a tough but engaging challenge

The Kraken is a large sea monster and comes under the World Event encounter in Sea of Thieves. As such, players will only encounter it when there are no other active World Events, like Flameheart's Ghost Fleets.

Players will have a greater chance of encountering this beast within deep waters, meaning that they will likely be out in the middle of nowhere when battling it.

When the Kraken arrives, the waters around the player's ship will turn inky black. This also halts the ship, so players should surely take down the sails. The creature will mainly attack with its tentacles or arms. There are four types of tentacles, which are as follows:

Inhaler arms: Can attach to players and grab them, rendering them immobile, and can drag them away from the ship. Use weapons to fight back when grabbed, as doing so will drop the player. However, in the black waters, the players have a greater chance of drowing, so make sure to swim back to the vessel as fast as possible. These tenctacles can be avoided by going under the deck or shooting at the arm before it tries to grab the player.

Tangling arms: These grab on to the ship. Continued constriction can cause damage to the hull which in turn causes holes, allowing seawater to rush in. Damaging the head of the wrapping tentacle is the quickest way of releasing its grasp. Be vary of the poisonous blood splashes while attacking it.

Slapping arms: They tend to slap against the side of the ship, dealing damage to the vessel as well as veering players off balance.

Target arms: These are the least threatening as they simply stick out of the water as easy targets. Unleash cannon barrage on them for maximum damage. These tentacles can also drop loot, which can include anything except Box of Wondrous Secrets and Chest of Legends.

There are two ways of defeating the Kraken in Sea of Thieves: either defeating the tentacles or surviving long enough for it to go away on its own. The latter is an option for those running low on or without cannonballs.

Here are some tips for efficiently beating the monster:

Sniper rifles are a good help against the stationary tentacles.

Aim at the tip of the arm with guns or the root, near the surface of water, with canons

With the Kraken attacking both the player and the ship, it is best to have another player onboard to handle things under the deck.

With these things in mind, players should be able to deal with the multi-armed menace. Sea of Thieves is currently available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

