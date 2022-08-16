Sea of Thieves' next adventure is 'A Hunter's Cry,' starts later this week 

Rare has done an impeccable job at regularly updating Sea of Thieves and consistently bringing fresh new content for players to dive into. The latest major update saw the introduction of Season 7 which brought various ship customizations, cosmetics, NPCs and the option to become Captain, among other things.

The developers recently announced that the next adventure for Sea of Thieves players, titled 'A Hunter's Cry,' will begin later this week. This will be a time-limited event and will last for around two weeks for players to enjoy. It primarily involves the beloved Merrick, the representative for The Hunter's Call, one of the trading companies available in-game.

Sea of Thieves players will get to partake in 'A Hunter's Cry' later this week

To announce the same, Rare shared a cinematic trailer for 'A Hunter's Cry.' The two-minute clip begins with a look at a shackled Merrick being greeted by a red crab on a ship. A masked and hooded figure who wants Merrick to tell them his secret appears momentarily.

Sea of Thieves @SeaOfThieves Merrick won't be able to keep his secrets safe forever...



Rally your allies, it's time to take the fight to the Dark Brethren and help the Hunter! Our next time-limited Adventure, 'A Hunter's Cry', is live from August 18th to September 1st. Merrick won't be able to keep his secrets safe forever...Rally your allies, it's time to take the fight to the Dark Brethren and help the Hunter! Our next time-limited Adventure, 'A Hunter's Cry', is live from August 18th to September 1st. https://t.co/MLrgTPzi0v

The figure mentions that they have killed Merrick once before and will have no trouble tearing his soul apart piece by piece. Two other figures appear and one cautions that "they'll come here to save him," likely hinting at the players. The caption reveals:

"Merrick won't be able to keep his secrets safe forever... Rally your allies, it's time to take the fight to the Dark Brethren and help the Hunter! Our next time-limited Adventure, 'A Hunter's Cry', is live from August 18th to September 1st."

Sea of Thieves players will be excited to experience the new adventure and go on a quest to save Merrick. Comments ranging from humorous memes to refusing to save Merrick at all, are already present on the official announcement on the game's Twitter account. Many of these have also received responses from the Twitter handle itself.

🏴‍☠️💙Captain Levi💙🏴‍☠️ @CaenarLevia



Ghost fleet, charge to battle! @SeaOfThieves I will search everywhere and destroy anything in my path to bring merrick back to the seas...Ghost fleet, charge to battle! @SeaOfThieves I will search everywhere and destroy anything in my path to bring merrick back to the seas...Ghost fleet, charge to battle! https://t.co/WJOznkgeGU

Season 7: Being captain, customizing ships, and more

With the season 7 update, players can choose to purchase one of each ship type for a set amount of in-game gold. They can also name it and customize it to properly reflect their tone and liking. The deeper level of customization lets players decorate with trophies and trinkets.

Furthermore, cosmetic damage after battle and warfare will carry over across sessions and can be fixed for a small amount of gold. Season 7 also brought in a new progression system called Milestones. Each outpost now has a new face in the Sovereigns who only deal with captains and where players can turn in any loot.

Setting sail as a captain also gives players access to the Captain's Logbook, which is a personalized record of players, their crew, and their achievements out at sea in the current session. The enemy Captain's Logbook, after sinking, can be sold at the Reaper's Bones.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Danyal Arabi