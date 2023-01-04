5 best live-service games worth playing in 2023

Live-service games tend to run for years or sometimes decades, giving fans a slow supply of new content to experience. These titles often have multiplayer elements and long-term grinds to keep players logging in for years. The gaming community loves them for these very qualities.

Titles like World of Warcraft have been giving players something to look forward to for years, and this list will cover similar games. Listed below are five live-service games that players can try in 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Path of Exile and 4 other amazing live-service games for 2023

1) Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege is a competitive tactical first-person shooter where teams switch between being the attacker and defender trying to claim an objective.

The massive roster of characters with unique skills and abilities, paired with a modern arsenal of guns and explosives, make for exciting shootouts and tense matches. Destructible environments keep players on edge and force them to adapt to different strategies or unforeseen situations.

Rainbow Six Siege has a growing selection of characters and maps that keep things fresh. This live-service game has aged a couple of years, but many players still consider it their favorite tactical shooter.

2) Genshin Impact

Released in late 2020, Genshin Impact quickly rose to success, garnering a massive fanbase and huge profits in just a year. Much of this success can be attributed to the accessibility and appeal of the game.

Genshin Impact has a large, beautiful open world populated with cool characters and is available for PC, mobile, and console players. On top of that, the game is free to play, with all its content available to players at zero cost.

The only thing that costs money in Genshin Impact is getting new characters and weapons. However, even those are generously rewarded to players at certain points in the game.

MMORPG fans will definitely like Genshin Impact's expansive storyline, vast world, and the grind needed to upgrade characters.

3) Path of Exile

Path of Exile is known to be complex and intimidating for newcomers. However, once players get the hang of it, the live-service title can be truly amazing.

Grinding Gear Games' offering is a hack-and-slash game with an unmatched pace designed around grinding for player power and progression. The action RPG has many complex mechanics, with new ones added every couple of months, and unparalleled character customization.

Path of Exile has an interesting live-service model called Leagues. It resets progress every three months and introduces a major new mechanic along with new content. This keeps players returning to the game.

4) Apex Legends

Battle royale and live service elements have gone hand in hand since the release of PUBG, and it is no different for Apex Legends. This first-person shooter divides players into teams of three and expects them to survive a battle royale to the death.

With an interesting roster of characters that have their own unique skills and abilities, the movement and combat mechanics are all refined to perfection.

Major changes are added to Apex Legends frequently, making it a good game to come back to or pick up every once in a while.

5) Sea of Thieves

Sea of Thieves wasn't very impressive at launch, with very little content and activities for players to partake in. In the present day, however, it is a pirate game unlike any other.

In Sea of Thieves, four players must cooperate in sailing a ship. That's about it when it comes to what players need to do; what they want to do is completely up to them. They can go on treasure hunts or voyages, trade with factions, uncover mysteries, fight enemies, battle other players or great sea monsters, and a whole lot more.

Since it is a live-service game, Sea of Thieves gets new content on a regular basis. Players looking for a goofy pirate adventure are not going to be disappointed.

