10 tips and tricks for beginners in Valheim in 2023

Valheim is a Viking-themed survival and sandbox game released in the year 2021. You can craft weapons, build houses, sail the seas, and battle monsters in this title. As you progress through this game, you will have to fight more intense bosses and stronger foes. The initial stages of this game may seem a bit overwhelming, considering there are various options in terms of which items you can use.

However, to make things easier for players, given below are 10 tips and tricks that will help you understand the gameplay of Valheim and how everything works in this world.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Skyroof, Wood chopping, and more tips for beginners in Valheim

1) Skyroof

A sky roof using ladders in Valheim (Image via Iron Gate Studios)

In Valheim, you will definitely need a place to stay, which will involve building a house. To make a sky roof for it, you can use ladders that will give your home a nice look. Another benefit of this build is it allows you to look outside via the ceiling.

To add the ladders to your house, you need to place them at a 45-degree angle from the ceiling. After this, you can attach a chandelier at the top, which acts as a fireplace. This will allow you to sleep in the house without the need for a campfire.

2) Wood chopping technique

Chopping down trees can be a pretty risky task in Valheim. This is because the falling logs cause significant damage or might actually kill you. But if you do it on a hillside, the logs can crash into other trees, causing them to break down. This will give you more resources.

Avoid hitting multiple trees at the same time, as the damage dealt is split between each target. This will result in taking up more time to cut down one of them.

3) Flattening land

Flattening land is one of the first things that you have to do when you start out in this title. It will make your gameplay experience much easier, and your surroundings look a lot better.

You can easily flatten land by placing beams around the area you want to level. If you find a spot that has a depression, you can reshape the terrain and proceed to do the task again.

4) Using torch

Using torch in Valheim (Image via Iron Gate studios)

At the beginning of Valheim, you will find a torch in your inventory. After you equip it, you will discover that many mobs are afraid to come near you when you hold it.

You can attack small entities using the torch, which will put the enemy on fire. They will die after a few hits, dropping some loot for you. Make sure to unequip the torch when you do not need it so. This way, its durability will not decrease.

5) Marking on your map

You can use your map to mark areas you can find something useful in, such as a specific location that hosts a lot of berries. Doing so will help you know where to go when you need to collect specific items. This will also make it easier not to pick up unnecessary materials.

You will also be able to revisit where you died by using the map and looking for a skull symbol on it.

6) Attacking situations

While attacking an enemy, dodge rolling is the best way to avoid any incoming attack, even if you roll in its direction. If you time your dodge right, you can avoid a do-or-die situation.

Blocking at the right moment will result in a parry, allowing you to hit your enemy and leave them vulnerable for your next attack. Parry will also result in bonus damage. Not having enough stamina may lead to a weak block. Your shield also plays in how much of an attack you block.

7) Damage indicators

While attacking an enemy, you will see that the color of the damage indicator changes when you use different weapons against them. White means you'll deal neutral damage, and grey suggests they're resistant to whatever you're using. If the indicator's color changes to yellow, that implies your weapon is effective against the foe.

If you sneak up on your enemies and hit them with your weapon, it will inflict bonus damage. How aware a foe is of your presence is also something their indicator tells you. No indicator means completely unaware, yellow suggests they know you're there, and red means you've been detected.

8) Gather berries, honey, and other food items

Gathering berries can be a really annoying task, but they will come in handy later on in Valheim since you'll be able to make potions with them. For instance, honey is a useful item that helps you restore your stamina.

Deer meat, boar meat, and neck tails are other great food items that can be gathered. Once you defeat the first boss, you will be able to get your hands on carrots. Stockpiling food items may slow your progress, but you will surely be beneficial later in the game.

9) Boar taming and breeding

You can make two boars follow you into an area covered with fences so that they cannot escape. Keep away from them for a while, then give them food. This will allow you to tame them, and they will become ready to be bred. This tip will help you have your infinite source of food and leather scraps.

It's worth noting that boars will only breed if there are less than five of them inside a 10-meter radius. You can increase the area of the pen by adding some more fences. After they've bred, you may craft the butcher's knife to kill them with a single hit.

10) Damage types

In Valheim, different enemies have different weaknesses. Likewise, not all weapons come with the same damage type. While there exists a wide variety of damage types, the three that you need for your everyday combat are pierce, slash, and blunt.

For instance, clubs will do blunt damage, spears will do pierce damage, and swords will do slash damage. Some weapons will contain a combination of two types of damage, such as the knife, which does both.

Similarly, enemies will have their own unique weaknesses against these damage types. For instance, skeletons are weak to blunt damage, and trolls are susceptible to pierce damage. You can obtain rare materials, such as black metal, to increase the attributes of your weapons.

