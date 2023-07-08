Valheim weapons tier list for July 2023

Valheim is praised for many aspects of its gameplay, including its weapon system. The title features a diverse selection of weapons that players can use to inflict damage in combat. Weapon types include bows, arrows, missiles, magic weapons, swords, axes, and clubs, among others. This diversity allows players to customize their combat style, which further provides a solid gaming experience.

With the recent Valheim updates came the addition of new weapons and combat mechanics. This guide delves into how these weapons perform in the current status of the game. The following tier list is based on several factors including weapon damage, versatility, and viability.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Valheim weapons in July 2023, ranked

Some weapons in Valheim are more powerful than others (Image via Iron Gate Studio)

S Tier

Weapons in this tier are currently the best in Valheim. As the strongest set of weapons, they can mostly be acquired with a combination of skill and chance. They are unlocked after you have made significant progress in the game.

You may find the majority of these weapons in the Mistlands and Plains biomes.

The S-tier weapons include the following:

Staff of Embers

Staff of Frost

Frostner

Krom

Mistwalker

A Tier

Included in this tier are weapons that can give you a significant advantage in combat. Although not as strong as those in S Tier, these weapons still offer powerful damage output. They are also slightly easier to acquire than those included in the S Tier.

Here are the weapons included in the A Tier:

Blackmetal Atgeir

Skoll and Hati

Demolisher

Spine Snap

Staff of Protection

Carapace Spear

Arbalest

Jotun Bane

B Tier

Weapons that produce decent damage and are viable against most opponents are included in this tier. These picks are easier to obtain but are less reliable in more difficult combat. Generally, they are the weapons you use when you have yet to lay your hands on stronger ones.

Here are the B-tier weapons in Valheim:

Crystal Battleaxe

Silver Knife

Silver Sword

Iron Pickaxe

Abyssal Harpoon

Blackmetal Sword

Flesh Ripper

C Tier

Weapons in C-Tier lack versatility and are viable only in some situations. Most of them are fairly easy to acquire, but you don't really get much from them. They are generally not recommended for your starter build.

Here are the weapons included in the C Tier:

Iron Sledge

Iron Atgeir

Iron Sword

Finewood Bow

Fang Spear

Battleaxe

D Tier

D-Tier weapons are currently the worst in Valheim. However, they are not entirely useless. These weapons lack uniqueness and should generally be avoided.

Although they are the easiest set of weapons to obtain, you do not want to waste time and resources acquiring them. There are many weapons that are more useful and powerful.

The D-Tier weapons in the game include:

Flint Knife

Flint Spear

Stone Axe

Copper Knife

Crude Bow

Bronze Atgeir

Bronze Pickaxe

That is all for the weapons tier list in Valheim. In the end, a weapon's power is determined by the type of enemy, armor, and player skill. You are advised to try out several weapons to determine which ones suit your playstyle and produce the best outcomes in the game.

