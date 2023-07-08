5 most difficult bosses in Valheim

Valheim has some of the toughest bosses in the gaming world. These distinct creatures possess high levels of health and deal immense amounts of damage. Each one has a unique set of skills, methods of attack, and weaknesses, providing players with interesting gameplay opportunities. The varied strategies and approaches required to defeat these monsters set them apart in terms of difficulty.

With the release of the Mistlands update, Valheim currently has six bosses—Eikthyr, The Elder, Bonemass, Moder, Yagluth, and The Queen. While encounters with these monsters provide distinct thrilling experiences, some of them require more effort to defeat.

This list attempts to determine and rank the five most difficult bosses in the game. Several factors were taken into consideration in curating this list including the monster's abilities, weaknesses, health points, and the overall technique required to defeat the creatures.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Bonemass and other difficult bosses in Valheim

1) The Elder

The Elder, who appears in Black Forests, is the second boss after Eikthyr. He is neutrally resistant to the majority of damage kinds and has a total HP of 2500, although he is vulnerable to fire.

The Elder will not only raise lesser roots from the ground to attack you while you move about the arena but will also attack you directly with its spiked roots. These assaults have the potential to be devastating, especially if you come unprepared.

While ranged attacks can be successful against this boss, straying too far into the nearby forests will draw in more adversaries, such as Greydwarves and Trolls, making the fight even more difficult.

2) Moder

The fourth boss in Valheim, Moder, is located in the Mountains biome and provides a different fighting style. Compared to Bonemass, the monster in the previous biome, Moder's assaults are easier to dodge, allowing players to win the battle without suffering any damage as long as they keep a safe distance. You can defeat this boss without equipping top-tier armor.

Due to Moder's substantial HP of 7500, defeating her can be difficult. Poison Arrows or any other kind that deals damage gradually are the usual strategies to get around this. Progressively reducing Moder's health can help make the battle more bearable.

3) Yagluth

For a boss encountered in the later stages of Valheim, defeating Yagluth is surprisingly easier than expected.

Yagluth is the fifth boss in Valheim and can be found in the Plains biome. His abilities, Meteors, Nova, and Fire breath, are all devastating attacks but are fairly easy to dodge and outrun. There are indicators when the monster is going to unleash an attack, so fast reflexes will make this battle easier.

Yagluth's fist's burning orange color is an indication that he is going to call forth meteors. His rearing head and the presence of flames indicate that he is getting ready to shoot out flames from his mouth. Meanwhile, his hand will flash blue when he is about to launch a strong smash assault. It is important to pay attention to these indicators to reduce the amount of damage sustained.

4) Bonemass

Despite facing Bonemass early in Valheim, it takes great planning and cooperation to defeat this enormous green slime. Its massive area-of-effect poison strike is particularly difficult to counter. Not only do you need to focus on the actual battle, but you also have to prepare a lot beforehand such as healing supplies and antidotes.

There are three different attacks that Bonemass can employ. The toxic miasma fills the air and causes severe poison damage to anyone caught in it. Moreover, this boss can summon Skeletons, Blobs, and Oozers to fight alongside it. Given its level of difficulty, it makes sense that you would have to try to defeat the creature several times before finally succeeding.

5) The Queen

With the release of the new Mistlands biome came the introduction of the most challenging boss yet — The Queen. This giant bug boasts a whopping 12500 HP and a deadly set of abilities up its sleeve. She can bite, deal poison damage, and make a few melee attacks with her four arms.

Her spew attack is extremely dangerous because it not only causes damage but also releases more Seeker Broods, increasing the number of foes to be dealt with in the fight. She may also call in regular Seekers with her mighty roar, increasing the difficulty yet further.

The Queen is known for having incredible speed; she frequently burrows to move quickly into position. Her large hitboxes and thus make it challenging to escape her knockback attacks.

These are currently the most difficult bosses in Valheim. Defeating these requires careful preparation and planning of strategies.

