Similar to real life, Valheim players are often annoyed by a mosquito, known in-game as the Deathsquito.

In the Plains biome, Valheim's finest can find themselves immediately swarmed by the deadly insects. From above, they attack with no warning and no mercy.

Since the Deathsquitos are so tiny, they are hard to hit. Their size also tricks Valheim players into believing they are an easy kill. They're anything but.

How to defeat the Deathsquitos in Valheim

Image via Coffee Stain Publishing

Many players venture to the Plains biome in search of Fuling. Fuling are an important mob in terms of creating Black Metal. This is one of the most important resources found throughout the entire game.

That isn't the only enemy in the Plains biome, however. The Deathsquitos are uttterly brutal. Death is always a possibility in a fight with one of these creatures. Thankfully, they are not immortal.

Advertisement

What I said right before I died here: “Is that a bee...? Wait.. a mosquito? DEATHSQUITO?!” *gets one shot* https://t.co/pjctqcyZSJ — kian 🪲 (valheim enthusiast) (@flintloke) February 22, 2021

The best thing Valheim players can do is keep their guard up. This means staying vigilant and always being on the lookout for these pesky opponents. That is the first step in staying alive.

It may even be a good idea to avoid a Deathsquito if possible. Go around it or run the other direction. If that isn't an option, prepare for a battle against the smallest, most devastating creature in Valheim.

It could easily take a few encounters to understand how they move, attack, and defend. They are shifty and unforgiving. It will almost be impossible to hit them with anything other than a solid melee weapon.

Advertisement

It is a good thing Valheim is filled with swords. Equip a one-handed sword and shield. Note the timing of their attacks in order to block them. Then time your own attacks correctly and swing away.

It should only take a few direct hits for the Deathsquito to fall. Just make sure the hits count, otherwise they will take to the player like a feast. That is how merciless the little things can be.