Valheim player builds Star Wars' Millennium Falcon and the internet can't get enough of it

Valheim offers players the option to design and build any structure that they can imagine. One player has used that freedom to construct the Millennium Falcon from Star Wars.

Redditor u/Colonel-James-Parker recently posted a video on the r/Valheim subreddit, depicting a longship designed in the shape of the Millennium Falcon. The post titled "Chewie, we're home" has caught the attention of most Star War fans in a short span of time.

With nearly 15k upvotes on the video, u/Colonel-James-Parker's efforts have been truly appreciated by the entire Valheim community.

The longship's interiors feature a spacious setting. The entire structure is extremely well-lit and properly furnished from the inside.

The positioning of two optimally placed chairs in what appears to be the cockpit makes this structure a worthy imitation of the Millennium Falcon in Valheim.

Fans react to Star Wars' Millennium Falcon in Valheim

After receiving a virtual tour of Star Wars' Millennium Falcon in Valheim, most fans were excited to provide their thoughts. The original video that was posted by the Redditor was extremely laggy, but it didn't stop fans from being left in awe.

Fans made references to the original Millennium Falcon from the Star Wars movies and praised the creativity of the player. The Valheim community was truly blown away.

(image via r/Valheim)

Fans seemed aware of the amount of effort it must have taken to construct this structure in Valheim.

Credit should also be given to the developers at Iron Gate Studios for providing players with the option to design and build any structure that they desire.

More than three million players have jumped on board within a month of Valheim's release. Viking-themed media is on the rise and Iron Gate studious have capitalized on this opportunity.

It's safe to say that with features and options like these, players will stand by this Viking-themed sandbox survival game for a very long period.