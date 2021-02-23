How to find a Swamp in Valheim: Exploring the Swamp Biome and surviving there

The Swamp biome in Valheim is arguably one of the most dangerous locations, with a plethora of hostile creatures roaming nearby.

Despite all the dangers lurking in the darkness of the Swamp, this biome also presents players with a lot of rare resources that can be extremely tough to find elsewhere.

Additionally, the third boss of Valheim, Bonemass, is also summoned in the Swamp biome, thus making it even more dangerous for new players to explore this region without proper precautions.

It is highly recommended that players are equipped with proper armor and weapons before heading into the Swamp. Also, it is suggested for players to use burning torches to ensure that they are able to see even with all the darkness of the Swamps.

Swamp Biome in Valheim

Being the spawn location for eight various hostile creatures and one in-game boss, the Swamp biome in Valheim is an extremely dangerous location. Even the slightest of distraction in this biome can result in an unfortunate death for the player.

The entire list of hostile creatures available in the Swamp biome of Valheim are:

Blob

Oozer

Draugr

Draugr Elite

Leech

Skeleton

Surtling

Wraith

However, the amount of resources available for players to farm from the Swamp biome makes this location a must-visit spot for everyone.

Additionally, players who are on a quest to defeat all the in-game bosses must visit the Swamp for the third in-game boss. Players won't be able to scavenge for future bosses until they defeat Bonemass.

The entire list of resources that players can harvest in the Swamp biome of Valheim are:

Ancient Bark

Scrap Iron

Guck

Thistle

Turnip Seeds

Most of these resources, if not all, can be essential for carrying out specific actions in Valheim.

The Sunken Crypts dungeon in the Swamp biome features a bunch of enemies that are much tougher to defeat. However, these dungeons also feature some extremely rare resources such as:

Amber

Coins

Yellow Mushroom

Poison Arrow

Ruby

Withered Bone, etc.

Nevertheless, these dungeons appear to be locked when the player visits them for the first time. In order to unlock the Sunken Crypts, players will require the Swamp Key, which can be earned by defeating the second boss in Valheim, the Elder.

Keeping all these tips and advice in mind should help anyone explore the Swamp biome in Valheim without facing any major confusion or trouble.