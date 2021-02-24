How to level up player stats in Valheim quickly: Methods that actually work

Valheim's unique game mechanics offer players up to 15 assorted skills that they can upgrade by performing various in-game tasks and activities.

These skills in Valheim are:

Unarmed skill

Jump

Clubs

Blocking

Axes

Running

Woodcutting

Bows

Knives

Swimming

Sneak

Spears

Pickaxes

Swords; and

Polearms

Each skill in Valheim is allotted a specific number that represents the level of that respective skill. Players can upgrade a particular skill by performing that task repeatedly in Valheim.

For example, if gamers are looking to increase their swimming skill, they should head to a waterbody and swim for as long as their in-game stamina permits.

The concept of stamina in Valheim is critical for players to understand, as a lack of it can cause roadblocks while trying to execute various in-game activities.

Leveling up player's skill stats in Valheim

As pointed out by FireSpark81 on their YouTube channel, certain methods can help players quickly level up specific skill stats in Valheim.

For example, to level up their jumping and running abilities, gamers can try to head inside their base and attach a horizontal slab to the wall, high enough for them to stand beneath.

Did you know that you can decorate with trophies? (From animals and monsters alike) Where have you put them?🦌#Valheim #Vikings #Survival pic.twitter.com/3L9ThlerXp — Valheim (@Valheimgame) February 17, 2021

Once this slab has been set up, players can stand beneath the slab while facing the wall. They can then either choose to jump and get blocked by the slab above their head or press the [q] hotkey to activate force-run.

This will ensure that gamers are continuously walking into the wall without actually moving. This method allows them to upgrade their running and jumping skill stats very quickly.

List of all skills in Valheim (Image via Iron Gate Studios)

Additionally, to upgrade their skill stats for a weapon or combat-related activity, players can build their training base around a giant rock. This structure can also be used as a dummy to use their weapons and upgrade their skill stats.

However, performing all tasks in Valheim requires players to expend a notable amount of stamina. In-game boosts such as Eikthyr can come in extremely handy while trying to level up the player's skill stats in Valheim without any beaks or interruptions.