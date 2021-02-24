How to make Healing Potions in Valheim

Valheim has various hostile creatures making it crucial for players to know how to brew healing spells to save themselves in a crucial situation. Knowing this essential skill helps a lot in advancing through the game.

Although food items are known for replenishing a player's health and stamina, healing potions are way more efficient when it comes to healing while in the middle of a fight in Valheim.

There are various types of Healing Potions. However, to brew these potions, players will first need to craft an in-game cauldron. The cauldron requires 10 units of tin to craft and can be used to brew various healing potions in Valheim.

Players can scavenge for tin ore in the black forest biome's shorelines and riverbanks with the help of an antler pickaxe. However, to turn these ores into usable tin ingots, players will need to smelt the or inside the smelter in Valheim.

Healing Potions in Valheim

To start brewing potions, the player needs to build a beehive. This requires 10 units of wood and one Queen Bee. However, due to the in-game random-number-generator, it can take players a while before finding a Queen Bee for their beehive.

Well?... How do you make a beehive in Valheim?! pic.twitter.com/RuxvnsZD1W — Wrannec (@Wrannec) February 19, 2021

Constructing a beehive is because honey is one of the main ingredients in most Healing Potions. Some of the main healing potions in Valheim include:

Minor Healing Potion - Made from 10 units of honey, 10 raspberries, 5 blueberries, and one dandelion.

Poison Resistance Potion - Made from 10 units of honey, 10 pieces of coal, 5 units of thistle, and one neck tail.

Frost Resistance Potion - Made from 10 units of honey, 5 units of thistle, 2 bloodbags, and one greydwarf eyes.

Medium Healing Potion - Made from 10 units of honey, 10 raspberries, 4 bloodbags, and one dandelion

Additionally, players can also use the Fermenter to multiply the quantity of their Healing Potions.

However, one must note that it takes the Fermenter 48 in-game hours to complete the entire procedure despite providing six times more potion after the fermentation process is complete.

Given that Valheim is still in early access with more content yet to be revealed, it is expected that the game will feature many more potions after its full release.

With more than three million players within the first month of the game's release in early access, Valheim certainly has a long way ahead for itself.