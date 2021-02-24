The best Valheim memes on the Internet

Valheim's immense popularity has already attracted more than three million players, and needless to say, Valheim memes on the internet have been outright hilarious.

Valheim's unique sandbox survival experience combined with a Viking-theme, has caused fans to take an immediate liking to the game. Additionally, the game's innovative building mechanics have caused fans to spend multiple hours within weeks of Valheim's release in early access.

All of these reasons have caused an extremely pleased community to come up with memes that are not only hilarious, but also relatable for every Valheim player. To add a cherry on top, even Valheim's official Twitter handle has joined in on the fun with Valheim memes about the in-game swamp biome.

This article features some of the best community-made Valheim memes that have surfaced since the launch of the game.

Top community-made Valheim memes

"Spending more time with Valheim than my GF" Valheim memes

(Image via u/YTwiceY)

Be it their significant other or an extremely important chore, it is certain that most Valheim players have chosen five extra minutes inside the Viking-themed world over something important. With the rate at which Valheim is growing, players will soon have the game running in the background to sneak out a quick quest in between chores.

"It's called The Swamp" Valheim memes

No matter how experienced or skilled a player is at Valheim, the swamp biome is guaranteed to creep out even the toughest players. On top of being the spawn location for the third boss in Valheim, the swamps feature a bunch of hostile creatures that can catch the player off guard.

Additionally, the Sunken Crypts dungeon is crammed with even tougher monsters and creatures that can be extremely difficult to defeat, despite having strong weapons and armor. The fact that the swamp biome is arguably the toughest location in the game is what makes this Valheim meme so much more relatable.

"Perfectly balanced" Valheim memes

(Image via u/neverquester)

Valheim's release was not subjected to years of build up and multiple delays to hype the community over its release. The game however, has managed to perform better than most games that were released recently, in spite of being in early access.

CD Projekt Red has always been one of the most trusted brands when it comes to game development. However, after the dismal performance of Cyberpunk 2077, it seems obvious that Iron Gate Studios has done a terrific job when compared to CD Projekt Red in this scenario.

This one is definitely one of the best Valheim memes that also addresses an extremely important situation that the gaming community is going through.

"The Swamp is scarier than the Black Forest" Valheim memes

In spite of what some might suggest about the Black Forest, the swamp can be way more tricky to explore. Due to the structure of the black forest biome, it is fairly simply for players to scavenge the entire area, especially when playing with friends. However, the same cannot be said about the swamp.

Owing to it huge variety of hostile creatures spawned as well as the presence of an even dealier dungeon in the form of the Sunken Crypts, the swamp is definitely the scariest place in all of Valheim.

Needless to say, Valheim memes which refer to how scary the swamp biome is, probably won't go out of fashion until and unless the developers make some changes to it.

Honorable mentions

"Stop talking and find those resources"

"A better game that starts with V"

"All the biomes are scary until you enter the swamp"

"There's no getting around it"

"You don't say"

Despite not being the most relatable memes from the list, these honourable mentions are more than capable of making any Valheim player chuckle.