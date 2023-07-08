Valheim Mistlands guide: How to defeat The Queen?

Valheim has unleashed its most powerful boss yet. While it's known for harboring tough bosses, the game raises the stakes with the introduction of The Queen in the recent Mistlands update. Valheim's sixth and strongest boss boasts massive health points and can deal immense amounts of damage. Players have been struggling to defeat this powerful opponent.

The Queen takes the form of a horrifying Seeker Matriarch. It has a special and distinctive appearance compared to other seekers encountered in the game. While slaying this monster is incredibly difficult, it is not impossible. However, battling The Queen requires Valheim players to bring their very best.

How to defeat The Queen in Valheim Mistlands

The Queen is the strongest boss in Valheim Mistlands (Image via Iron Gate Studio)

Unlike other bosses in Valheim, you do not need to summon The Queen. Instead, you embark on a quest to unlock the door to her prison. The monster, once a powerful and menacing force, was imprisoned by the inhabitants of the Mistlands. To gain access to her prison, players must acquire a special item called the Sealbreaker.

The Sealbreaker is a special key that may be created on the Galdr table with nine fragments of the Sealbreaker. These pieces are discovered in Infested Mines, perilous underground labyrinths swarming with foes and dangers. They are wrapped in a substance that resembles glass and cannot be picked up easily.

To shatter the glass and get these pieces, players must strike them. Since just a handful of these fragments are often present in each Infested Mine, players will have to visit several dungeons in order to acquire the full set of nine pieces needed to finish the Sealbreaker.

After gathering all nine fragments, head to your crafted Galdr Table to create the Sealbreaker. You will need 20 Yggrasil Wood, 10 Black Metal, five Black Core, and five Refined Etir. Once your item is crafted, head over to the Infested Citadel and use it to open the door. The Queen spawns upon unlocking the entrance, and the battle immediately starts.

Defeating The Queen in Valheim

You can adopt a defensive stance by remaining near the gated entrance rather than engaging the boss in open combat. By employing this strategy, you can continue damaging the boss while regaining health and stamina and taking advantage of the safety offered by the entrance region.

The Queen has a huge 12,500 HP, and if players don't roll, dodge, or use a shield efficiently, her scythe-like appendages can cause serious harm.

Almost usually, the Queen will roar, leaving her vulnerable to attack while Seekers fly in for assistance. You might instinctively reach out for bows and crossbows in this situation, however, the monster is resistant to Pierce damage, so they would do little harm. Instead, you can use either Staff of Frost or Staff of Embers.

The Queen's summoned brood of Seekers can be defeated with the help of the Staff of Embers. With this staff, you can easily dispatch groups of adversaries by unleashing waves of fire.

Avoid being pinned down by the smaller Seekers or the Queen herself. If you let them encircle and assault you, you might inadvertently lose your focus and try to rush the challenge. Remember to take your time slaying this boss. To preserve your mobility and prevent getting stuck, stay agile, use dodge rolls, and pay attention to your surroundings.

It is advised to bring Healing Mead so that you can swiftly heal yourself while fighting. The Queen's strikes can cause serious harm, so keeping a healing option close by will help you maintain your health and continue fighting.

Equipping a Wisplight can be helpful because the Queen burrows beneath the ground and reappears at various locations around the arena. Thanks to this gear, you will have better visibility, making it simpler to identify the Queen and respond to her moves and strikes.

After taking down The Queen in Valheim, you will receive a trophy that can be placed at your spawn location. Your mining pace is increased thanks to the Queen's trophy, enabling you to harvest resources more quickly. Additionally, the power 100 percent increases your Eitr regeneration.

Defeating The Queen is a daunting task, and you might not make it on your first try. If the first encounter results in failure, you can always resummon it. There is a Forsaken Altar located inside the Infested Citadel. The Queen will be resummoned if you set three Seeker Soldier trophies on this altar.

Poll : 0 votes