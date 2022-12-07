Even in early access, Valheim stormed the scene with players and critics alike raving about the survival mechanics and the experience the world inspired by Norse Mythos provided. The title is noted for its brutal difficulty as players crafted their own homesteads, castles, and weapons to take on monsters in order to survive. With the latest update, they have a new biome to do the same in.
After a Public Test where players participated and shared feedback, patch 0.212.7 introduces the Mistlands biome, adding to the multiple biomes already available in the world of Valheim. Players do need to keep in mind that the new region will only generate in areas of the map that have not already been discovered by them.
The developers suggest starting a new map if players have uncovered most areas of their current session. The new update adds new mechanics such as Wisplight (to ward off mist) and Magic (players can now develop Elemental Magic and Blood Magic). Mistlands will also feature mushroom farming and chickens along with friendly and unfriendly NPCs.
Mistlands will showcase a new boss in Valheim, The Queen. There are also new enemy creatures, crafting materials, food items, potions, craftable items, building pieces, and fishes. Without further ado, here's the detailed patch 0.212.7 official notes for Valheim.
Valheim patch 0.212.7 official notes
New mechanics in Valheim:
- Wisplight (Move the mist out of your way using stationary wisplights or one that follows you wherever you go)
- Magic! (Eat foods with Eitr in order to use magic staves, and develop the new skills Elemental Magic and Blood Magic)
- Mushroom farming (The new Mistlands mushrooms can be grown from the comfort of your own home)
- Poultry (Get eggs, hatch and raise chickens, take care of your hens and get more eggs!)
- Friendly/unfriendly NPCs (They’re on your side as long as you don’t upset them!)
New creatures in Valheim:
- Enemy: Seeker
- Enemy: Seeker Brood
- Enemy: Seeker Brute
- Enemy: Gjall
- Enemy: Tick
- Creature: Hare
- Creature: Hen (and Chick)
- NPC/Enemy: Dvergr (Rogue and Mage)
- NPC: Munin – raven of lore
- Boss: The Queen
Crafting in Valheim:
- Material: Black marble
- Material: Yggdrasil wood
- Material: Blood clot
- Material: Soft tissue
- Material: Refined eitr
- Material: Sap
- Material: Royal jelly
- Material: Magecap
- Material: Jotun puffs
- Material: Egg (can be purchased from Haldor, or lain by hens)
- Material: Raw chicken meat
- Material: Raw seeker meat
- Material: Raw hare meat
- Material: Scale hide
- Material: Carapace
- Material: Mandible
- Material: Bilebag
- Material: Mechanical spring
- Material: Black core
- Material: Dvergr extractor
- Material: Wisp
- Material: Sealbreaker fragment
- Workstation: Black forge
- Black forge extension: Black forge cooler
- Workstation: Galdr table
- Galdr table extension: Rune table
- Cauldron extension: Mortar and pestle
- Crafting construction: Eitr refinery
- Misc: Wisp fountain
- Misc: Sap extractor
- Resource location: Giant Remains
- Resource location: Ancient roots
- Tree type: Yggdrasil shoot
New food items and potions in Valheim:
- Food: Cooked egg
- Food: Cooked chicken meat
- Food: Cooked seeker meat
- Food: Cooked hare meat
- Food: Magecap
- Food: Jotun puffs
- Food: Misthare supreme
- Food: Meat platter
- Food: Mushroom omelette
- Food: Yggdrasil porridge
- Food: Seeker aspic
- Food: Salad
- Food: Fish n’ bread
- Food: Honey glazed chicken
- Food: Stuffed mushroom
- Potion: Major health mead
- Potion: Lingering stamina mead
- Potion: Minor eitr mead
New craftable items in Valheim:
- Tool: Wisplight
- Tool: Black metal pickaxe
- Tool: Dvergr lantern
- Key: Sealbreaker
- Weapon: Mistwalker (sword)
- Weapon: Jotun bane (axe)
- Weapon: Demolisher (sledge)
- Weapon: Carapace spear
- Weapon: Himmin afl (atgeir)
- Weapon: Spine snap (bow)
- Arrows: Carapace arrow
- Weapon: Krom (two-handed sword)
- Weapon: Skoll and Hati (dual-wielded knives)
- Weapon: Arbalest (crossbow – new skill!)
- Bolts: Iron Bolt, Bone Bolt, Black Metal Bolt, Carapace Bolt
- Weapon: Staff of frost (elemental magic – new skill!)
- Weapon: Staff of protection (blood magic – new skill!)
- Weapon: Dead raiser (blood magic – new skill!)
- Weapon: Staff of embers (elemental magic – new skill!)
- Bomb: Bile bomb
- Ballista ammunition: Black metal missile, Wooden missile
- Shield: Carapace shield
- Shield: Carapace buckler
- Armour set: Carapace breastplate, Carapace greaves, Carapace helmet
- Armour set: Eitr-weave robe, Eitr-weave trousers, Eitr-weave hood
- Cape: Feather cape (New status effect: Feather fall)
New building and furniture pieces in Valheim:
- Building pieces: 14 Black marble pieces (1m square block, 2m square block, 2m rectangle, arch, plinth, plinth corner, wide column, small column, floor, triangle floor, cornice, cornice corner, stairs & quarter spire)
- Building pieces: 2 Angled Darkwood beams (26o & 45o)
- Building pieces: 2 Angled Iron beams (26o & 45o)
- Building piece: 2 Spiral stairs (left & right)
- Building piece: Dvergr metal wall
- Furniture: Hare rug
- Furniture: Black marble bench
- Furniture: Black marble throne
- Furniture: Black marble table
- Furniture: Wisp torch
- Furniture: Blue jute drapes
- Furniture: Blue jute curtain
- Furniture: Blue jute carpet
- Furniture: Dvergr wall lantern
- Furniture: Dvergr lantern pole
- Stack: Yggdrasil wood
- Stack: Black marble
- Defence: Dvergr stake wall
- Defence: Dvergr sharp stakes
- Defence: Ballista
- Defence: Trap
Misc:
- New music (Mistlands, Mistlands boss, Mistlands locations, other locations & Haldor)
- New dreams
- New lore stones
- New locations (Various Dvergr outposts, Dvergr ruins and more)
- New dungeons (Infested mines)
- New hair styles (Curls 1, Curls 2, Gathered braids, Neat braids, Pulled back curls, Royal braids, Short curls, Single bun & Twin buns) and beard styles (Braided 4, Braided 5, Royal 1, Royal 2, Short 4, Stonedweller & Thick 2)
- New emotes (Blow kiss, Bow, Cower, Cry, Dance, Despair, Flex, Come here, Headbang, Kneel, Roar & Shrug)
- New events (“What’s up gjall?” & “They sought you out”)
- yagluth_thing is now Torn Spirit
New Forsaken power in Valheim:
- Haldor’s stock will update depending on boss progression
- Terrain generation change, to increase the amount of Mistlands on the map
- Enabled Yule seasonal items (Yule tree, Yule klapp, Yule wreath, Yule garland and Mistletoe)
Fishing:
- New fish types (Trollfish, Giant herring, Tetra, Grouper, Anglerfish, Pufferfish, Magmafish, Northern salmon & Coral cod) and craftable baits for each biome (Mossy, Sticky, Cold, Stingy, Misty, Hot, Frosty & Heavy)
- Fishing is now a skill that improves stamina use and pull speed
- Fish can now be picked up and mounted on item stands, or can be made into raw fish at the cooking station instead
- Fish can now be different sizes that give more raw fish
- Fish now follow the waves’ movement
- Fish can now jump over the water, and flop around on land
- Fish now appear in ice caves
- Correct key hints will be shown when fishing
Fixes & Improvements in Valheim:
- Console command improvements:
- There will now be a proper error message if commands aren’t entered correctly
- ‘nocost’, ‘god’ and ‘ghost’ can optionally be specified to on or off
- ‘location’ can now optionally specify ‘save’ to not disable world save
- ‘spawn’ can now specify ‘i’ to only spawn an object if it’s not already in your inventory
- ‘recall’ (makes a server wide recall of all or named players, to your position)
- ‘aggravate’ (aggravates all nearby neutrals)
- ‘restartparty’ (resets PlayFab network when on crossplay, can be used by both host and client)
- ‘killall’ replaced with ‘killenemies’ and ‘killtamed’
Misc:
- Multiple animations have been updated and improved
- Multiple VFX have been updated and improved
- Stamina level is now saved on logout
- Removed stamina usage multiplier when running uphill
- Reorganised building GUI
- Rugs no longer flicker when placed on top of each other
- Reworked knockback mechanics
- Map icons can no longer be deleted or crossed when hidden
- Holstering while dodging will no longer lock the weapon holstered
- The durability should now always be shown correctly
- Biome music will now be played correctly when continuous music is disabled
- Deadspeak fixed for Bonemass, Moder and Yagluth
- Disabled Jack-o-turnip seasonal item
- Minor performance tweaks
- Axe now has a special attack
- Some enemies now have weak spots
Players can now check the Mistlands biome and discover everything that it has on offer by logging into Valheim.