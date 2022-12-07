Even in early access, Valheim stormed the scene with players and critics alike raving about the survival mechanics and the experience the world inspired by Norse Mythos provided. The title is noted for its brutal difficulty as players crafted their own homesteads, castles, and weapons to take on monsters in order to survive. With the latest update, they have a new biome to do the same in.

After a Public Test where players participated and shared feedback, patch 0.212.7 introduces the Mistlands biome, adding to the multiple biomes already available in the world of Valheim. Players do need to keep in mind that the new region will only generate in areas of the map that have not already been discovered by them.

The developers suggest starting a new map if players have uncovered most areas of their current session. The new update adds new mechanics such as Wisplight (to ward off mist) and Magic (players can now develop Elemental Magic and Blood Magic). Mistlands will also feature mushroom farming and chickens along with friendly and unfriendly NPCs.

Mistlands will showcase a new boss in Valheim, The Queen. There are also new enemy creatures, crafting materials, food items, potions, craftable items, building pieces, and fishes. Without further ado, here's the detailed patch 0.212.7 official notes for Valheim.

Valheim patch 0.212.7 official notes

New mechanics in Valheim:

Wisplight (Move the mist out of your way using stationary wisplights or one that follows you wherever you go)

Magic! (Eat foods with Eitr in order to use magic staves, and develop the new skills Elemental Magic and Blood Magic)

Mushroom farming (The new Mistlands mushrooms can be grown from the comfort of your own home)

Poultry (Get eggs, hatch and raise chickens, take care of your hens and get more eggs!)

Friendly/unfriendly NPCs (They’re on your side as long as you don’t upset them!)

New creatures in Valheim:

Enemy: Seeker

Enemy: Seeker Brood

Enemy: Seeker Brute

Enemy: Gjall

Enemy: Tick

Creature: Hare

Creature: Hen (and Chick)

NPC/Enemy: Dvergr (Rogue and Mage)

NPC: Munin – raven of lore

Boss: The Queen

Crafting in Valheim:

Material: Black marble

Material: Yggdrasil wood

Material: Blood clot

Material: Soft tissue

Material: Refined eitr

Material: Sap

Material: Royal jelly

Material: Magecap

Material: Jotun puffs

Material: Egg (can be purchased from Haldor, or lain by hens)

Material: Raw chicken meat

Material: Raw seeker meat

Material: Raw hare meat

Material: Scale hide

Material: Carapace

Material: Mandible

Material: Bilebag

Material: Mechanical spring

Material: Black core

Material: Dvergr extractor

Material: Wisp

Material: Sealbreaker fragment

Workstation: Black forge

Black forge extension: Black forge cooler

Workstation: Galdr table

Galdr table extension: Rune table

Cauldron extension: Mortar and pestle

Crafting construction: Eitr refinery

Misc: Wisp fountain

Misc: Sap extractor

Resource location: Giant Remains

Resource location: Ancient roots

Tree type: Yggdrasil shoot

New food items and potions in Valheim:

Food: Cooked egg

Food: Cooked chicken meat

Food: Cooked seeker meat

Food: Cooked hare meat

Food: Magecap

Food: Jotun puffs

Food: Misthare supreme

Food: Meat platter

Food: Mushroom omelette

Food: Yggdrasil porridge

Food: Seeker aspic

Food: Salad

Food: Fish n’ bread

Food: Honey glazed chicken

Food: Stuffed mushroom

Potion: Major health mead

Potion: Lingering stamina mead

Potion: Minor eitr mead

New craftable items in Valheim:

Tool: Wisplight

Tool: Black metal pickaxe

Tool: Dvergr lantern

Key: Sealbreaker

Weapon: Mistwalker (sword)

Weapon: Jotun bane (axe)

Weapon: Demolisher (sledge)

Weapon: Carapace spear

Weapon: Himmin afl (atgeir)

Weapon: Spine snap (bow)

Arrows: Carapace arrow

Weapon: Krom (two-handed sword)

Weapon: Skoll and Hati (dual-wielded knives)

Weapon: Arbalest (crossbow – new skill!)

Bolts: Iron Bolt, Bone Bolt, Black Metal Bolt, Carapace Bolt

Weapon: Staff of frost (elemental magic – new skill!)

Weapon: Staff of protection (blood magic – new skill!)

Weapon: Dead raiser (blood magic – new skill!)

Weapon: Staff of embers (elemental magic – new skill!)

Bomb: Bile bomb

Ballista ammunition: Black metal missile, Wooden missile

Shield: Carapace shield

Shield: Carapace buckler

Armour set: Carapace breastplate, Carapace greaves, Carapace helmet

Armour set: Eitr-weave robe, Eitr-weave trousers, Eitr-weave hood

Cape: Feather cape (New status effect: Feather fall)

New building and furniture pieces in Valheim:

Building pieces: 14 Black marble pieces (1m square block, 2m square block, 2m rectangle, arch, plinth, plinth corner, wide column, small column, floor, triangle floor, cornice, cornice corner, stairs & quarter spire)

Building pieces: 2 Angled Darkwood beams (26o & 45o)

Building pieces: 2 Angled Iron beams (26o & 45o)

Building piece: 2 Spiral stairs (left & right)

Building piece: Dvergr metal wall

Furniture: Hare rug

Furniture: Black marble bench

Furniture: Black marble throne

Furniture: Black marble table

Furniture: Wisp torch

Furniture: Blue jute drapes

Furniture: Blue jute curtain

Furniture: Blue jute carpet

Furniture: Dvergr wall lantern

Furniture: Dvergr lantern pole

Stack: Yggdrasil wood

Stack: Black marble

Defence: Dvergr stake wall

Defence: Dvergr sharp stakes

Defence: Ballista

Defence: Trap

Misc:

New music (Mistlands, Mistlands boss, Mistlands locations, other locations & Haldor)

New dreams

New lore stones

New locations (Various Dvergr outposts, Dvergr ruins and more)

New dungeons (Infested mines)

New hair styles (Curls 1, Curls 2, Gathered braids, Neat braids, Pulled back curls, Royal braids, Short curls, Single bun & Twin buns) and beard styles (Braided 4, Braided 5, Royal 1, Royal 2, Short 4, Stonedweller & Thick 2)

New emotes (Blow kiss, Bow, Cower, Cry, Dance, Despair, Flex, Come here, Headbang, Kneel, Roar & Shrug)

New events (“What’s up gjall?” & “They sought you out”)

yagluth_thing is now Torn Spirit

New Forsaken power in Valheim:

Haldor’s stock will update depending on boss progression

Terrain generation change, to increase the amount of Mistlands on the map

Enabled Yule seasonal items (Yule tree, Yule klapp, Yule wreath, Yule garland and Mistletoe)

Fishing:

New fish types (Trollfish, Giant herring, Tetra, Grouper, Anglerfish, Pufferfish, Magmafish, Northern salmon & Coral cod) and craftable baits for each biome (Mossy, Sticky, Cold, Stingy, Misty, Hot, Frosty & Heavy)

Fishing is now a skill that improves stamina use and pull speed

Fish can now be picked up and mounted on item stands, or can be made into raw fish at the cooking station instead

Fish can now be different sizes that give more raw fish

Fish now follow the waves’ movement

Fish can now jump over the water, and flop around on land

Fish now appear in ice caves

Correct key hints will be shown when fishing

Fixes & Improvements in Valheim:

Console command improvements:

There will now be a proper error message if commands aren’t entered correctly

‘nocost’, ‘god’ and ‘ghost’ can optionally be specified to on or off

‘location’ can now optionally specify ‘save’ to not disable world save

‘spawn’ can now specify ‘i’ to only spawn an object if it’s not already in your inventory

‘recall’ (makes a server wide recall of all or named players, to your position)

‘aggravate’ (aggravates all nearby neutrals)

‘restartparty’ (resets PlayFab network when on crossplay, can be used by both host and client)

‘killall’ replaced with ‘killenemies’ and ‘killtamed’

Misc:

Multiple animations have been updated and improved

Multiple VFX have been updated and improved

Stamina level is now saved on logout

Removed stamina usage multiplier when running uphill

Reorganised building GUI

Rugs no longer flicker when placed on top of each other

Reworked knockback mechanics

Map icons can no longer be deleted or crossed when hidden

Holstering while dodging will no longer lock the weapon holstered

The durability should now always be shown correctly

Biome music will now be played correctly when continuous music is disabled

Deadspeak fixed for Bonemass, Moder and Yagluth

Disabled Jack-o-turnip seasonal item

Minor performance tweaks

Axe now has a special attack

Some enemies now have weak spots

Players can now check the Mistlands biome and discover everything that it has on offer by logging into Valheim.

