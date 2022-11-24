"Didn't think it was gonna be that good!" - Asmongold blown away by Valheim Mistlands trailer, confirms playing it on stream

During a livestream on November 23, Twitch star Zack "Asmongold" reacted to several viral gaming-related YouTube videos. He then recalled Valheim Mistlands' trailer getting released, and took the opportunity to watch it alongside his viewers.

As soon as the trailer began to play, the One True King (OTK) co-founder noticed that new content had been added to the game. Asmongold was blown away by the impressive new elements and expressed his sentiments by saying:

"Oh my god! What the f**k? This is bad a**! Holy s**t! Look at this! Wow! Bro, I didn't think this was gonna be that good! Holy f**k, it's so cool!"

Asmongold left in awe after viewing Valheim Mistlands' trailer and recalls his experience playing the game

At the 05:48 mark of his November 23 broadcast, the Austin, Texas-based content creator was reacting to popular gaming videos on YouTube. He recalled Valhiem's new trailer being released and said:

"Oh! Let me watch the Valheim thing, too. Alrighty and... this must be it. Here we go. These are new! Oh wow."

Asmongold was in awe of all the new things the developers had added to the popular game. He stated that he is a "huge Valheim fan," and shared his experience playing the survival game:

"I've got to try it out at some point. That is crazy! You guys may or may not know this. I'm a huge Valheim fan. Absolutely love the game. Played it constantly on release. I got every trophy in the game, I've beat every boss, I've crafted every weapon, leveled every weapon up. I had f***ing everything, man! "

Timestamp: 05:48:07

The Twitch sensation confirmed that he was planning to play Valheim Mistlands while streaming, and said:

"I love this game! So yes, I 100% will play this. It's not even a question."

Asmongold recalled being very "stressed" while watching fellow Twitch content creator Fandy play the game during a previous Valheim tournament:

"Yeah, the Valheim tournament. You remember that? Yeah, that was a good f***ing time. The only thing I remember about the Valheim tournament was watching Fandy play, and she was like, chopping wood at the same time there was a troll hitting her and she was i-framing through all the attacks and it was giving me anxiety. I was getting so stressed out watching her play, because if she died, it would be over!"

As the conversation came to a close, Asmongold shared his thoughts on Valheim and praised the title, saying:

"Listen. Valheim is a great game. It is a cheap game. It has no micro-transactions in the game. There may be, in the future, I'm kind of assuming there will be in the future. However, none of it is pay-to-win. This is an incredibly good game! If you have not played it before, I would absolutely recommend you play it."

Fans react to the streamer's clip

The YouTube comments section was bustling with fan reactions, as more than 356 community members provided their take on the streamer's clip. Here’s a snippet of some relevant ones:

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to Valheim Mistlands trailer (Image via Asmongold Clips/YouTube)

The trailer for Valheim Mistlands debuted on November 22, 2022. With the game now available for public testing, players can access the new content through Steam or Xbox Game Pass for PC.

