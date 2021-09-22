When does the next update in Valheim arrive?

Hearth and Home was the most recent update for Valheim released on September 16, but many players are still looking forward to what's next in the game. Since it was first announced, the roadmap has changed quite a bit, so following that path can get confusing.

In the current state of the Valheim roadmap for 2021 and beyond, there is no guaranteed release date for the next update. It's only been about one week since the Hearth and Home update was brought to Valheim. That update alone had taken longer than expected for Iron Gate.

Based on the available information, it's possible that the next update could arrive in early 2022. There's always a chance that the next set of Valheim content could become available by the end of the year, but it's not very likely, and fans shouldn't hold their breath.

Iron Gate has discussed its attention to detail in the game and wants more time to release high-quality updates. Considering there are only a few months left to fix bugs and release the next content drop before the end of the year, the safest bet is 2022.

What will the next update for Valheim contain?

When the initial roadmap for Valheim was announced, the Cult of The Wolf update was to be released after Hearth and Home. What was in the update is still unannounced, but it has been pushed back regardless.

As Iron Gate continues to work on quality, the release schedule will be longer, and some content will be moved around.

Taking its place will be The Mistlands, also a part of the roadmap but originally set to be released much later on. Because The Mistlands will have more beef to it, the other updates will follow as lesser additions, according to what has been said so far.

The Mistlands is an entirely new biome for players to explore, likely to follow beyond the Plains biome. Technically, the biome is already in Valheim, but there is no real content in the area. However, the aesthetic is clear, and mist or webs are scattered throughout the region.

Fans don't know for sure what will happen in The Mistlands, but new spider enemies are one guess for a fresh addition to Valheim.

