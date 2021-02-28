Valheim Roadmap 2021: Here is everything coming to the game in future

Valheim's popularity has skyrocketed since its release with early access on Steam in the first week of February.

Valheim is very fun and can be community based. Create a viking style village while fending off hordes occasionally and then venture out to fight the bosses and upgrade gear. It's a lot of fun and the road map looks promising. — CBelmont03 (@CBelmont03) February 23, 2021

Developers at Iron Gate Studios have done well to release updates and patches to optimize the game continuously. From introducing the Vulkan API to working out minor bugs and glitches, developers left no stone unturned in their attempt to create a fantastic survival sandbox game.

A sign of the developer's effort and dedication paying off also sees players taking an active interest in building the mechanics of Valheim. From constructing the Millennium Falcon from Star Wars to the iconic Roman Colosseum, fans have gone the distance to depicting their creativity.

Needless to say, after receiving such a positive response from the community, the developers are focused on creating a positive future for Valheim.

Upcoming updates for Valheim in 2021

According to the developers, the game is set to receive four major updates this year before its official release. However, no dates have been suggested for the probable release of these updates yet.

I like what they have done with Valheim. The update roadmap looks good. — Craig Toney (@ct519) February 22, 2021

The four upcoming updates for Valheim in 2021 are:

Hearth and Home - It has been suggested that the first major update for Valheim will focus on the house-building aspects of Valheim. It is also expected to introduce a much more insightful building mechanic to the game.

Cult of the Wolf - The second scheduled update for Valheim is supposed to focus on the game's exploration and combat mechanics. Additionally, the update's name suggests that the Mountain biome, home of the wolves, can undergo some interesting changes with this update.

Ships and the Sea - The third update will explore deeper into the ocean biome of Valheim while also allowing players to implement further customizations to their boats. The developers have also suggested that this update could add some much-needed wildlife to the ocean biome.

Mistlands - The final update for Valheim in 2021 is expected to introduce the Mistlands biome. Given that this update will introduce an entirely new biome to the game, it is also expected that there will be a lot of new creatures and resources that might be introduced in the Mistlands biome.

Apart from these four major updates, the developers have assured players that Valheim will regularly receive smaller updates and patches, further optimizing the game before its full release.