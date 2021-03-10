Valheim "Mistlands" biome: Everything to know so far

Mistlands is an upcoming Valheim biome that the developers at Iron Gate Studios have scheduled for release later in 2021.

Alright, thanks for the fun, #Valheim. See you in the Mistlands update. pic.twitter.com/lodIVA4OE0 — Nicholas Yu (@yutingxiang) March 3, 2021

According to the roadmap for 2021, Valheim will receive four significant updates over the course of the year. Unfortunately for players waiting for the Mistlands biome's release, it won't be making an appearance until the last major update.

Named after the biome itself, the developers have confirmed that the Mistlands update will release only after the first three major updates for 2021. Despite being heavily underpopulated, the Mistlands biome is still currently accessible in Valheim.

The reason behind this biome currently being in the game is merely to allow players to continue playing on their saved worlds even after the new biome gets introduced. This guarantees that all the effort put in by the players to construct iconic structures in Valheim won't be reset whenever the update arrives.

Mistlands biome in Valheim

Valheim's Mistlands is an extremely dark region filled with spider webs. Pinpointing the location of this biome is extremely hard because of the game's procedurally generated maps.

However, players are advised to explore their respective worlds' edges to find this dark and mysterious biome. The entire Mistlands biome is covered with spider webs, suggesting that whatever hostile creatures spawn in this region will have a spider-like theme.

Additionally, players should always carry torches when exploring this biome. It will allow them to keep track of where they are going in what is an overly dark biome.

#Valheim potato time!!! the recent #Mistlands adventure #Aomi had was finding small skulls and not the big boys, until one was peepin in the distance in the gloooooom pic.twitter.com/DYqfdYCc20 — Mint-Snake (@Mint_Snake) March 2, 2021

As far as bosses are concerned, there has been no official information from the developers. However, given that most biomes in Valheim feature a unique boss, it is expected that the Mistlands biome will receive an exclusive boss as well.

It has also been suggested that the exclusive boss of the Mistlands biome could be a gigantic spider, owing to the eerie arachnid-themed surroundings of the biome. However, it seems like fans might have to wait as long as until December of 2021 before they can witness the Mistlands biome in its true form.

With recent Easter eggs hinting towards Thor and Odin's presence in Valheim, it won't come as a surprise if the new boss for the Mistlands biome is also based on Norse mythology.

Considering the overall Viking-themed visuals and setting of Valheim, a gigantic and terrifying boss would certainly fit this biome .