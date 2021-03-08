Valheim player claims to have spotted a Thor easter egg: Here is what really happened

A recent YouTube video posted by Filosofy claims to have spotted Thor flying across the realm of Valheim.

As can be clearly seen in the video uploaded by Filosofy, a distant creature can be seen riding the thunderstorms in Valheim. Considering the overall setting of Valheim features a Nordic theme, an in-game appearance from the Norse God of Thunder isn't entirely out of context.

With fans already claiming to have seen the shadow of Odin in Valheim, it seems a bit obvious even for Thor to make an appearance.

Thor in Valheim (Image via Filosofy)

The character that players reported as Odin merely watches the player's in-game character from a distance. However, as far as this new report of a Thor Easter-egg is concerned, it reveals the alleged character riding a thunderstorm towards a specific direction without paying any attention to the players.

Players discover Thor easter egg in Valheim

Officially, there has been no information from Iron Gate Studios regarding the inclusion of Thor in Valheim. However, considering the fact that Valheim follows Norse mythology, the appearance of Thor seems obvious.

Having said that, there have been no revelations of when, how, and if Thor and Odin will be made a part of Valheim's quests.

I think I just saw Thor in Valheim! pic.twitter.com/mocXTbzO8r — Onion.Oni (@itch212) March 6, 2021

However, since the Easter egg was revealed on YouTube by Filosofy, fans have been left wondering what this Thor Easter egg in Valheim could possibly mean for the game. Additionally, questions about Mjolnir, Thor's divine hammer, have also risen in the community.

Fans talk about the Thor easter egg in Valheim (Image via YouTube)

With suggestions ranging from the Mjolnir being introduced as the highest-tier weapon in Valheim, to the iconic hammer being rewarded after completing a specific quest, the community is eagerly waiting for further information. The only piece of evidence that has been discovered by fans so far is a clip featuring a tiny shadow, riding a thunderstorm.

Fans talk about the Mjolnir's possible introduction in Valheim (Image via YouTube)

Although the thunderstorm is a direct reference to the Norse God of Thunder, let's not forget that the all-father, Odin himself, has also been known for wielding thunder in Norse mythology.

Considering that reports about Odin's appearances have already been made, this mysterious thunder-riding shadow could be of Odin himself, riding towards a crisis that might be at hand in the Viking-themed realm of Valheim.

This is getting crazier and crazier, thank you so much! ⚔️🥰 #Valheim https://t.co/Hj0JkVC9rF — Valheim (@Valheimgame) March 3, 2021

Until and unless the developers at Iron Gate Studios release any official information regarding the same, it all remains a huge mystery for everyone playing Valheim.