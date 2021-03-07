8 Viking facts players should know when playing Valheim

Valheim is a Viking-themed game that has been a real hit since its early-access release. It allows players to live the Viking lifestyle.

Tomorrow I'll be jumping back into Valheim for some Viking adventures and I am so looking forward to it!



Also a heads up that there won't be a stream on Wednesday (3rd March) because I'm getting a dedicated internet line installed for stream 🙌 — Ink of Violet (@InkOfViolet) March 1, 2021

The Vikings were from the southern Scandinavian region, most active from the ninth century to the 11th century. The Vikings pillaged, raided, and pirated before trading and settling throughout Europe.

There are certain lesser-known facts about the Vikings that Valheim players should know to better understand the game.

Lesser-known facts about Vikings for Valheim players

Apart from the fact that Vikings never wore horned helmets despite being depicted with them in almost all mainstream media, there are multiple trivial facts about Vikings that Valheim players should find fascinating.

Most days of the week are named after Norse gods, the gods worshipped by the Vikings. Thursday, Wednesday, Tuesday, and Friday are named after Thor, Odin, Tyr, and Frigg. The Old Norse language gave a lot of words to the English language. Words like "snort," "lump," "scrawny," and "anger" can all be traced back to the ancient Nordic language used by the Vikings. Vikings never called themselves Vikings. The term Viking was coined in the 19th century. During the period of the Vikings, they were called Norse, Norsemen, or Danes by other nations. Famous for their seafaring ways, the Vikings were excellent boatmakers. The concept of longboats was initially designed by these Nordic people to carry larger numbers while also being able to harbor and depart from land quickly. Vikings were famous for their hygienic practices. They also ensured proper grooming. Of all the tools used by these people, grooming tools were the most commonly used. Vikings had unique funerals for the deceased. In case of a prominent Viking's death, they would be given a grand send-off on a boat with clothes, animals, and jewelry. The boat would be set on fire before pushing it out into the sea. Known for their physical strength and abilities, Vikings would often abandon their sick children. Abandonment methods usually involved leaving the child alone in the jungles or throwing them into the ocean. Vikings preferred their hair color to be blonde. Vikings would often use a high lye content soap to bleach their hair in order to achieve blonde hair.

Source for all Viking facts: History.co.uk

Advertisement

So there's this game called Valheim that is essentially viking minecraft and I am I'm love with it. Despite being early access on Steam, it's holding up pretty well, in my opinion. pic.twitter.com/vemFq3Ciyn — Dusk Cerberus (@DuskCerberus) March 4, 2021

Advertisement

These facts about the Vikings will certainly allow Valheim players to understand multiple aspects of the game better than they did before.

Considering that the game has multiple references to Norse mythology and the Viking lifestyle, it is always helpful to know a bit about the references being used in Valheim.