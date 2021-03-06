Valheim: How to get unlimited flax for padded armor

Flax is an extremely essential resource in Valheim used to create linen threads for padded armor, arguably the best in-game armor.

Nevertheless, players do not gain access to flax until and unless they make their way into the plains biome. The plains are home to the dangerous Fuling creatures, so it is recommended that players have high-level armors and weapons before heading there.

However, the highest concentration of naturally-appearing flax can only be found inside the Fuling villages of Valheim.

Fuling villages are usually populated with various Fuling creatures such as:

Fuling Shamans

Fuling Berserker

Fuling Archers

These Fuling creatures are incredibly hostile and dangerous, thus posing an additional threat to a player's hunt for flax. Fortunately for players, farming for flax in Fuling villages is not the only way to harvest the resource in Valheim.

However, the first time a gamer gets access to flax is inside the Fuling villages of Valheim.

Best way to collect flax in Valheim for padded armor

Owing to Valheim's in-game mechanics, players are also presented with an option to grow flax themselves instead of facing the risks of a Fuling village every time. However, to cultivate flax in Valheim, they will need to build the cultivator from the in-game forge.

The cultivator requires five units of core wood and five units of bronze to build in Valheim. Players can grow and harvest unlimited flax for themselves in Valheim by planting unused flax in the ground with a cultivator's help.

However, players need to note that flax can only be grown in the plains biome and would bear no results when planted in other biomes. It is advised that players construct a raid-proof base in the plains biome to farm flax swiftly.

Additionally, every flax plant in Valheim has a growing period ranging from 4,000 seconds to 5,000 seconds. This means that each flax plant in Valheim requires one to one-and-a-half hours of real-world time to reach a harvestable stage.

Each flax plant provides two units of flax upon harvesting. Gamers can process harvested flax on the in-game spinning wheel to turn it into linen threads.

Linen threads are the most critical component for padded armor in Valheim.