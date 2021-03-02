How to build a Raid-Proof base in Valheim: Stop raids with a simple yet effective base design

Defending a base against hostile creatures in Valheim is extremely essential, as not only will players have to defend their base for more than two minutes, but also slay the creatures in order to avert the raid.

People seem to love #Valheim updates;



Well, respawned at my first base after being raided at my new one; the raid was super strong, so I had to re craft some gear to take my house back.



Finally did so and completed my mote! It works 🤓👍 pic.twitter.com/JSrWc1JEFb — K Mur (@KMur_Creates) February 27, 2021

However, due to Valheim's complex and innovative mechanics, there is an option for players to build a simple and cheap raid-proof base in Valheim. A raid-proof base will not only allow players to dodge any raids but also provide a safe haven where no hostile creature can enter.

Before getting started with the construction of a raid-proof base in Valheim, it is extremely important for players to know about a few specific mechanics of Valheim. These mechanics include:

Hostile creatures in Valheim can not use stairs

Creatures like trolls can throw gigantic chunks of rocks and stones at the player's base if they are unable to reach it; and

Bigger creatures like trolls have a chance of falling inside a trench if the edges of the cliff are not stable.

Constructing a raid-proof base in Valheim

The simplest way to build a raid-proof base is by digging a massive trench in Valheim using a pickaxe. This trench should cover a fair amount of area and must be at least five-walls deep. Once the players have managed to dig a big enough trench, they should start off by leveling the ground inside the trench for construction.

Advertisement

A Draugr in Valheim (Image via Iron Gate Studios)

Once the ground has been flattened, players should begin the construction of their base at the center of the trench. This would grant the base with additional protection against projectiles hurled by hostile creatures during a raid. Additionally, players are advised to construct a simple and cost-efficient structure simply to withstand raids.

If a troll falls off the cliff and into the trench, the player can simply escape by climbing out of the trench using stairs, whereas the troll will be stuck inside the trench, free to destroy the constructed base. If that situation does arise, players will need to dig another trench to build a raid-proof base in Valheim.

Advertisement

Trolls in Valheim (Image via Iron Gate Studios)

Additionally, there are various raid types in Valheim that will stop happening once the player manages to beat a certain boss. Here's a list of all the raids that can be stopped after defeating a specific boss in Valheim.

Forest Creature raid - Stops after defeating Eikthyr,

Greydwarf raid - Stops after defeating the Elder,

Swamp raid - Stops after defeating Bonemass,

Drake raid - Stops after defeating Moder; and

Fuling raid - Stops after defeating Yagluth, the final boss.

Apart from these, players can also happen to run into Troll, Skeleton, Blob, Sutling, or Wolf raids once they have defeated specific bosses in Valheim.

Given the threats that are always lurking in the Viking-themed realm, building a raid-proof base in Valheim is definitely worth all the effort and time.