The ultimate Boar breeding guide in Valheim: How to limitlessly breed boars

Multiple players have come up with an ideal building design to breed boars without any restrictions in Valheim.

Considering how important it is to breed tamed animals in Valheim, the overall process can be quite unpredictable and time-consuming. However, as depicted in a video posted by FireSpark81 on YouTube, there is an optimal way of breeding boars in Valheim.

Although the entire process involves a lot of complicated construction, it can be extremely beneficial for breeding boars as quickly as Valheim's cycle allows. As explained by FireSpark81, this structure has been designed while keeping all of Valheim's breeding mechanics in check.

Ideal Boar breeding structure in Valheim

Dubbed as the "Boar Machine," this structure requires a lot of wood resources to construct in Valheim. The entire process can be pretty confusing at times. Players who find it difficult to build the structure in one go are advised to take occasional breaks to check out the tutorial video.

The Boar Machine in Valheim (Image via FireSpark81)

There are multiple factors that players need to understand and consider while trying to breed animals in Valheim. This specific structure allows for boars to breed without obstructing any of the game's mechanics.

The basic mechanics of Valheim that can prevent boars from breeding are:

Boars stop breeding whenever there are six or more boars present within a five-wall radius.

The five-wall radius is for a sphere-shaped vicinity, extending in every direction.

Boars must have the "happy" status message to breed in Valheim.

The Boar Machine provides an optimal location for two boars to breed in Valheim.

The elevated room where the two boars are kept for breeding (Image via FireSpark81)

The Boar Machine also features a pigpen at the bottom of the elevated structure. Due to the spacing of the floor inside the breeding-room, all newborns land directly inside the pigpen.

Due to this structure's high efficiency, players will have to start harvesting newborns after a while. If players don't, the newborns will start piling up and interfere with the five-wall radius. This will eventually cause the boars to stop breeding.

Players can also construct multiple Boar Machines in Valheim to farm a large number of boars. Considering the amount of effort and dedication required to construct this structure, players are advised to build the Boar Machine only when they are in desperate need of boars in Valheim.