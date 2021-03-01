Redditor actually breaks Valheim after attempting a "Full SEND" into the ocean

Glitches and bugs can be absolutely game-breaking for new games and a Redditor has invented a way to break Valheim's early access.
According to a clip posted by u/HotGUUUUU on the r/Valheim subreddit, when trying to execute the "Full SEND," players have a very high chance of triggering this game-breaking bug. For those wondering about the "Full SEND," it is a process where players try to travel on their boats in Valheim with fully raised sails amidst a very strong tailwind.
As can be seen clearly in the video posted on the r/Valheim subreddit, using fully raised sails with an extremely strong tailwind can result in the player losing all control of the boat. Additionally, when this "Full SEND" bug is exploited from a higher altitude into the ocean, players will find their boats bouncing off the surface of the water.
Game-breaking bug in Valheim
Given that it has only been about a month since Valheim's release in early access, a few bugs and glitches being present in the game is fairly acceptable. Additionally, the developers' effort and dedication has already been proven with a plethora of updates and patches, even before the game completes its first month.
That being said, this specific bug in Valheim can cause players to lose all control over their boats. If anyone does try to replicate this bug for themselves, they should be prepared for a hilarious in-game situation where they find themselves sitting inside a boat that is literally jumping as high as the skies in Valheim.
Nevertheless, Valheim's relaxed gameplay experience has left the community rather amused at this bug. However, it goes without saying that the developers at Iron Gate Studios will certainly address this issue at the earliest and remove this bug from Valheim.
The developers at Iron Gate Studios have already revealed a solid roadmap for the future of updates in Valheim as the game moves towards its full release. However, until that happens, the developers will definitely be working on all the bugs and glitches that pop up in Valheim.
With more than four million players on board, Valheim is well on its way to becoming one of the best sandbox-survival games of all time.