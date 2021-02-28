The best food combinations in Valheim

Valheim offers players a bunch of recipes and food options to choose from. These options will later provide in-game perks and benefits.

I'm gonna attempt the 4th Boss (Moder) tonight in Valheim. I need to gather food resources to prepare. Catch me tonight around 6:30 pm EST or maybe a bit earlier. pic.twitter.com/PQljCtdFHF — BeastlyFit (@beastlyfit1) February 22, 2021

Considering the vast range of food items available in Valheim, making the correct choice can be extremely tricky. Valheim's growth mechanics ensure that players are able to obtain and craft better food items as they progress through the game.

Choosing the ideal food combination can be extremely crucial for survival in some instances. Most food items are fairly easy to gather and do not require the player to go through an enormous amount of scavenging.

The ideal food combination for players to survive the early stages in Valheim is composed of:

Cooked meat - Can be cooked from any form of raw meat obtained from a dead boar or deer.

Grilled neck tail - Obtained from lizard-like creatures found near waterbodies.

Raspberries - Available widely from bushes all across the meadows in Valheim.

Necks are lizard-like creatures that live near the water, and their bodies are covered in water lily leaves for camouflage. Rumor has it that their tails are tasty, would you eat one? 🦎🍖 #Valheim #Gaming #Survival #Vikings pic.twitter.com/75q2fHGGSL — Valheim (@Valheimgame) February 26, 2021

These three food items together form the best food combination in Valheim's early stages.

Best food combinations in Valheim

There are certain scenarios in Valheim where players might require specific food combinations to survive the onslaught of enemies.

Here are a few food combinations according to the scenario they are best used in.

Best food combo to increase max stamina - Lox meat pie, fish wraps, and serpent stew can boost the player's stamina by 250 points if consumed together.

Best food combo to increase max health - Lox meat pie, blood pudding, and serpent stew can boost the player's health by 250 points when consumed in quick succession.

Best food combo to heal in Valheim - Fish wraps, blood pudding, lox meat pie, and serpent stew each provides four health regeneration with each tick. Honey is the only food item in Valheim that provides five health regeneration per tick. Players are advised to consume honey with any other two food items mentioned above.

These are the three best food combinations available in Valheim that can help players in various situations according to their requirements.

Given that Valheim is yet to complete its first month of early access, it is obvious that the game will feature a lot of additional content in the future.