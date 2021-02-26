Valheim update 0.146.8 patch notes: Boss difficulty increased, Vulkan API, and more

Valheim's developers, Iron Gate Studios, recently released three new patches to improve the quality of life and make a few necessary tweaks.
Updates 0.146.9 and 0.146.11 were minor hotfixes implemented to address specific in-game glitches that players were facing. The former fixed the instant disconnection issues, while 0.146.11 repaired a glitch with the connected player counter.
However, before both these patches, Valheim received update 0.146.8, containing a handful of fixes and tweaks to improve the user experience.
Here's the entire list of patch notes for update 0.146.8 in the game:
- Crafting item-dupe bug fix
- Harpooned player & ship bug fix
- Fixed player ragdoll
- Bonemass, Moder, and Yagluth difficulty tweaks
- Moder music updated
- Tombstone bug fix
- Fixed world corruption caused by pressing ALT+F4 while logging out
- Deathsquitos have a slightly longer audio range
- Tweaked audio on blast-furnace & spinning wheel
- Shared map position setting is saved per world
- Updated network stats (F2)
- Building destruction drop-fix
- Vulkan support in windows builds
- Network disconnection bugfix
- Updated socket-backend
Valheim update 0.146.8
Apart from the usual bug fixes, Valheim's update 0.146.8 contained two notable changes that can significantly impact players' in-game experience. Firstly, the addition of the Vulkan API will fix a lot of GPU driver-related crash issues.
Additionally, the socket-backend being updated means that most players facing connection issues in Valheim will have a much better in-game experience.
On top of these two notable changes, another massive gameplay tweak introduced with update 0.146.8 is the difficulty modification for three in-game bosses.
According to the official release from the developers, players are apparently "killing them too fast."
The three bosses who received a difficulty tweak in Valheim are:
- Bonemass - Located in the swamp biome
- Moder - Located in the mountain biome
- Yagluth - Located in the plains of Valheim
The developers at Iron Gate Studios have been extremely dedicated and focused since the game's release in early access on February 2nd. To prove that, Valheim has received almost ten patches even before completing its first month.
If they can manage to keep up this level of dedication, it is safe to say that Valheim's four million player count will be overshadowed in a matter of months.