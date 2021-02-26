Valheim update 0.146.8 patch notes: Boss difficulty increased, Vulkan API, and more

Valheim's developers, Iron Gate Studios, recently released three new patches to improve the quality of life and make a few necessary tweaks.

Updates 0.146.9 and 0.146.11 were minor hotfixes implemented to address specific in-game glitches that players were facing. The former fixed the instant disconnection issues, while 0.146.11 repaired a glitch with the connected player counter.

If you get a black screen when connecting to a server after the recent update, most likely the server needs to be updated #valheim — Richard Svensson (@dvoidis) February 25, 2021

However, before both these patches, Valheim received update 0.146.8, containing a handful of fixes and tweaks to improve the user experience.

Here's the entire list of patch notes for update 0.146.8 in the game:

Crafting item-dupe bug fix

Harpooned player & ship bug fix

Fixed player ragdoll

Bonemass, Moder, and Yagluth difficulty tweaks

Moder music updated

Tombstone bug fix

Fixed world corruption caused by pressing ALT+F4 while logging out

Deathsquitos have a slightly longer audio range

Tweaked audio on blast-furnace & spinning wheel

Shared map position setting is saved per world

Updated network stats (F2)

Building destruction drop-fix

Vulkan support in windows builds

Network disconnection bugfix

Updated socket-backend

Valheim update 0.146.8

Apart from the usual bug fixes, Valheim's update 0.146.8 contained two notable changes that can significantly impact players' in-game experience. Firstly, the addition of the Vulkan API will fix a lot of GPU driver-related crash issues.

Valheim has received the Vulkan support (Image via Steam)

Additionally, the socket-backend being updated means that most players facing connection issues in Valheim will have a much better in-game experience.

On top of these two notable changes, another massive gameplay tweak introduced with update 0.146.8 is the difficulty modification for three in-game bosses.

According to the official release from the developers, players are apparently "killing them too fast."

The three bosses who received a difficulty tweak in Valheim are:

Bonemass - Located in the swamp biome

Moder - Located in the mountain biome

Yagluth - Located in the plains of Valheim

The developers at Iron Gate Studios have been extremely dedicated and focused since the game's release in early access on February 2nd. To prove that, Valheim has received almost ten patches even before completing its first month.

If they can manage to keep up this level of dedication, it is safe to say that Valheim's four million player count will be overshadowed in a matter of months.