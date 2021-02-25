Valheim Texture pack: How to download and install the custom pack

The custom Texture pack for Valheim has been released to enhance further the in-game experience of this Viking-themed sandbox survival game.

I think I would actually pay for a DLC high rez texture pack if it became available in the future.#Valheim — Ecrir Twy'Lar (EVE Online) Eric Tyler (RDOnline) (@twylarecrir) February 15, 2021

Valheim features a vast open-world survival experience for players accompanied by some mesmerizing visuals. Applying a custom texture pack for Valheim can result in enhancing visuals. Custom textures refine the quality of rendering and also provide players with a sharp display.

There are multiple custom packs available on the internet for Valheim. But players are advised to go through every texture pack's details before choosing one.

This article provides step-by-step instructions to install the custom Texture pack for Valheim that PoisonxIvy uploaded on NexusMods.

How to install custom Texture pack for Valheim

Before getting started with the process, players will need to download a couple of necessary files and applications. These include:

Advertisement

Once all these files have been downloaded, extract the contents from the zipped BepInEx file inside the Valheim install directory.

After this:

Extract the contents of the custom texture pack they downloaded from NexusMods.

Following that, copy the entire unzipped folder to Valheim's plugin directory. The directory address should look like: steamapps\common\Valheim\BepInEx\plugins

After this process is completed, players should enjoy the new textures as soon as they launch Valheim.

If a player does not like a specific texture from this custom texture pack for Valheim, it can be removed by removing the specific file for that custom texture.

@Valheimgame Could you add a toggle to turn off texture filtering globally? Given the pixellated texture aesthetic Valheim seems to be going for it would definitely be a nice option to have imo. — POLYVOX (@polyv0x) February 14, 2021

The entire list of custom textures included in this texture pack for Valheim are:

Advertisement

texture_Planks5c_low_texture.png (220.3 kB)

texture_rug_wolf_texture.png (86.6 kB)

texture_rug_wolf_top_texture.png (2.4 kB)

texture_stone_texture.png (486.9 kB)

texture_straw_roof_corner_texture.png (81.1 kB)

texture_straw_roof_texture.png (75.1 kB)

texture_woodchest_d_texture.png (264.0 kB)

Here are some of the visuals in Valheim with this texture pack installed:

(Image via PoisonxIvy)

(Image via PoisonxIvy)

(Image via PoisonxIvy)

Advertisement

After an immense outburst in popularity since Valheim's release on February 2nd, the arrival of mods and custom texture packs seemed inevitable.

However, now that they have finally started coming out for players to choose from, it is expected that the internet will be flooded by various mod and texture packs for Valheim in the upcoming weeks.