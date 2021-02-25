Valheim Texture pack: How to download and install the custom pack

The custom Texture pack for Valheim has been released to enhance further the in-game experience of this Viking-themed sandbox survival game.
Valheim features a vast open-world survival experience for players accompanied by some mesmerizing visuals. Applying a custom texture pack for Valheim can result in enhancing visuals. Custom textures refine the quality of rendering and also provide players with a sharp display.
There are multiple custom packs available on the internet for Valheim. But players are advised to go through every texture pack's details before choosing one.
This article provides step-by-step instructions to install the custom Texture pack for Valheim that PoisonxIvy uploaded on NexusMods.
How to install custom Texture pack for Valheim
Before getting started with the process, players will need to download a couple of necessary files and applications. These include:
- BepInEx - Click here to visit the Github page for BepInEx
- Custom texture pack for Valheim - Click here to visit the NexusMods directory.
Once all these files have been downloaded, extract the contents from the zipped BepInEx file inside the Valheim install directory.
After this:
- Extract the contents of the custom texture pack they downloaded from NexusMods.
- Following that, copy the entire unzipped folder to Valheim's plugin directory. The directory address should look like: steamapps\common\Valheim\BepInEx\plugins
After this process is completed, players should enjoy the new textures as soon as they launch Valheim.
If a player does not like a specific texture from this custom texture pack for Valheim, it can be removed by removing the specific file for that custom texture.
The entire list of custom textures included in this texture pack for Valheim are:
- texture_Planks5c_low_texture.png (220.3 kB)
- texture_rug_wolf_texture.png (86.6 kB)
- texture_rug_wolf_top_texture.png (2.4 kB)
- texture_stone_texture.png (486.9 kB)
- texture_straw_roof_corner_texture.png (81.1 kB)
- texture_straw_roof_texture.png (75.1 kB)
- texture_woodchest_d_texture.png (264.0 kB)
Here are some of the visuals in Valheim with this texture pack installed:
After an immense outburst in popularity since Valheim's release on February 2nd, the arrival of mods and custom texture packs seemed inevitable.
However, now that they have finally started coming out for players to choose from, it is expected that the internet will be flooded by various mod and texture packs for Valheim in the upcoming weeks.