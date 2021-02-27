How to craft armor in Valheim: A Step by step guide to crafting the best Armor

Choosing the best armor in Valheim can be quite tricky, considering there are seven assorted in-game armor sets that players can craft.

Armors can be crafted in Valheim on both the workbench as well as the forge. However, each of these utility structures in Valheim has specific armors which can be crafted on any one of them.

The list of armor pieces that can be built on the workbench includes:

Rag tunic

Rag pants

Deer hide cape

Leather helmet

Leather pants

Leather tunic

Troll hide cape

Troll leather helmet

Troll leather pants

Troll leather tunic

Wolf fur cape

Lox cape; and

Linen cape

The list of armor pieces that be built on the forge includes:

Bronze helmet

Bronze plate cuirass

Bronze plate leggings

Iron helmet

Iron scale mail

Iron greaves

Wolf armor chest

Wolf armor legs

Drake helmet

Padded helmet

Padded cuirass

Padded greaves

The best armor in Valheim

Valheim offers players with seven assorted armor sets. However, not all of these armor sets provide similar in-game benefits or perks to the player. For example, the wolf armor is extremely good for surviving in extremely cold biomes, whereas the padded armor is excellent when it comes to self-protection while engaging in combat.

Given that the padded armor is the final tier armor in Valheim, it should be the obvious choice for players in this Viking-themed realm. However, the only cape associated with the padded armor set is the linen cape, an extremely lightweight cape that provides no additional in-game perks or benefits to the wearer.

In place of crafting a linen cape to accompany the Padded Armor set in Valheim, players are advised to craft the wolf fur cape instead. The wolf fur cape grants players additional resistance against extreme cold climates, thus allowing players to survive through the mountain biome quite easily.

Padded armor set in Valheim (Image via Iron Gate Studios)

In order to craft each essential piece from the padded armor set along with the wolf fur cape in Valheim, players will require the following resources:

Padded Greaves - Requires 20 units of linen thread and 10 units of iron to build on the forge.

- Requires 20 units of linen thread and 10 units of iron to build on the forge. Padded Cuirass - Requires 20 units of linen thread and 10 units of iron to build on the forge.

- Requires 20 units of linen thread and 10 units of iron to build on the forge. Padded Helmet - Requires 15 units of linen thread and 10 units of iron to build on the forge.

- Requires 15 units of linen thread and 10 units of iron to build on the forge. Wolf Fur Cape - Requires six units of wolf pelt, four units of silver, and one wolf trophy to craft on the workbench.

Once crafted, players can further upgrade each part of their armor with units of iron on the forge for additional benefits. The Wolf Fur Cape can also be upgraded on the workbench using wolf pelts and units of silver.

Building this entire set of armor will allow players to have maximum possible armor in Valheim while also being able to resist freezing temperatures.