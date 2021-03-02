The ultimate Valheim guide for breeding higher level animals: How to make in-game levels work in your favor

Like the armors and the workbench in Valheim, tamed animals also have a specific level that alters their in-game appearance.

Animals such as boars and wolves in Valheim have individual levels, which can be interpreted by the number of stars appearing over the animal's character. The levels of segregation, according to stars in Valheim are:

0 Stars - Level 1

1 Star - Level 2

2 Stars - Level 3

This concept of animal leveling is extremely important for players who are looking to breed animals.

Players are also advised to note that high-level animals drop more resources when harvested than lower-level animals. A level three boar will provide a lot more resources than a level one or level two boar.

Fortunately for players, there is a guaranteed way of breeding high-level animals to amass as many resources as possible.

Advertisement

How to breed higher-level animals in Valheim

There are two possible methods for players to breed high-level animals in Valheim. Players can either keep one high-leveled animal with the same animal at a lower-level to trigger a chance of receiving a high-level newborn, or they can keep two same animals of the same level together to guarantee a same-level newborn.

Finding two animals of the same level to guarantee a high-level newborn is extremely tough. To overcome this problem, players are advised to keeping two animals of a different level of the same species together.

(Image via FireSpark81)

This process does not guarantee a high-level newborn, but it can be effective in gathering one high-level animal to pair with the existing one. Despite the amount of time this RNG-dependant process takes, the result will allow players to breed high-level animals with absolute certainty.

Players are also advised to breed level three animals to get the most out of their efforts and time. Considering the amount of resources dropped by level one animals, breeding animals without any stars above their character can become an absolute waste of time and resources in the deeper stages of Valheim.

Advertisement

#Valheim folks, your Boar/Wolf farms are pretty cool...BUT this is the way. @oJAllen_ got the serpent farm going (on his twitter) if anyone wants to check that out too.

Next level breeding taking place here friends. 😜 pic.twitter.com/6WEez7cDyz — akaThaKid (@akaThaKid) February 23, 2021

New players trying to get a better understanding of Valheim should look to breed level one animals to get acquainted with the mechanics involved in the entire procedure.

Also Read: The Ultimate Boar-breeding guide for Valheim