Valheim: 8 Mead recipes that will always come in handy

Valheim features a bunch of meads that allow players to not only heal themselves but also gain in-game benefits.

Considering that Valheim is still in early access, it seems obvious that the developers are working on more meads to implement before the game's full release. Until that happens, players are stuck with the meads currently present in Valheim.

Players can get an in-depth knowledge of the potions and meads available in Valheim only after they have managed to gather experience. However, it is advisable to know about a few specific meads that players can start brewing from a fairly early stage.

This article features eight mead recipes in Valheim that will allow players to not only enjoy the game better, but will also come in handy during dire situations.

8 handy mead recipes in Valheim

From surviving against frost, fire and poison to regenerating health and stamina, this article features all the meads that players will not only require during their early stages but through the entire course of playing Valheim.

The list of 8 mead recipes in Valheim are:

Frost Resistance Mead

This requires 10x Honey, 5x Thistle, 2x Bloodbag, and 1x Greywarf Eye to cook. It grants players Frost Resistance for a period of 10 minutes. This potion is extremely handy while trying to survive in the Mountain biome of Valheim.

Fire Resistance Mead

Requires 10x Barley and 10x Cloudberries to cook. It grants players Fire Resistance for a period of 10 minutes, and it effectively decreases any incoming fire damage by 75%

Poison Resistance Mead

Requires 10x Honey, 5x Thistle, 1x Neck Tail, 10x Coal to cook. It gives players High Poison Resistance for 10 minutes. This potion can come in extremely handy while trying to explore the swamp biome in Valheim.

Medium Healing Mead

Requires 10x Honey, 4x Bloodbag, 10x Raspberries and 1x Dandelion to brew. Grants players with 75 health regeneration over a period of ten seconds. Has a two minute cooldown before players can use it again.

Minor Healing Mead

Requires 10x Honey, 5x Blueberries, 10x Raspberries, 1x Dandelion to brew and grants players with 50 health regeneration over a period of 10 seconds. This potion also has a two-minute cooldown period.

Medium Stamina Mead

Requires 10x Honey, 10x Cloudberries and 10x Yellow Mushroom to brew and immediately restores 160 Stamina while also granting them the "restore stamina fast" effect for a period of two minutes.

Minor Stamina Mead

Requires 10x Honey, 10x Raspberries, 10x Yellow Mushroom to cook and restores 80 Stamina very rapidly. This potion also has a two-minute cooldown before it can be used again.

Tasty Mead

Requires 10x Honey, 10x Raspberries, 10x Blueberries to brew and provides players with 300% stamina regeneration. Lowers the players health regeneration by 50% in return. The effects of this potion remain for a period of 10 seconds.

These are the eight meads that will always be essential for players in Valheim. Considering the amount of benefits that players can gain drinking mead, it would be foolish to not carry any meads while treading into the vast unknown of Valheim.