How to boost FPS in Valheim with a simple trick: A step-by-step guide

Valheim features shallow configuration requirements, allowing players with older PCs with lower configurations to enjoy the Viking-themed sandbox survival game.

Nevertheless, the game can often find itself stuttering or facing an FPS-drop. Considering Valheim recently completed its first month of early access, it is obvious that the developers will require time to optimize the game and introduce new content.

Since the Vulkan API's introduction to Valheim, the game has witnessed a notable boost in visual performance. However, multiple players are facing different visual issues with their in-game experience. Fortunately for players, there are a few tips and tricks that can boost FPS in Valheim.

How to boost FPS in Valheim

On top of activating the Vulkan API in Valheim, players can implement various other methods to boost FPS in Valheim. They include:

Activating Fast Sync using GPU control panel

For Nvidia GPUs

Open the Nvidia control panel and head over to the "Manage 3D Settings" tab.

Add a new game profile for Valheim and then set "Power management mode" to "Prefer maximum performance" and the "V-Sync" option to "Fast."

Once these changes have been made, click on apply and relaunch Valheim for the changes to take place.

For AMD GPUs

Launch the AMD Radeon software and head over to the "Gaming" tab.

After that, select "Valheim" under the Gaming tab.

Following this, activate the "Radeon Enhanced Sync" feature to get the optimal FPS performance from Valheim.

Boot Config

This process can be a bit tricky and can also cause certain graphical glitches, which cause in-game elements to look strange. To execute this process, players need to follow the following steps:

Head over to Valheim's installation directory and enter the "valheim_Data" folder.

Find a "CONFIG" file called "boot" inside this folder. Right-click on this file and open it with Notepad.

Once the file opens, add gfx-enable-gfx-jobs=1 and gfx-enable-native-gfx-jobs=1 code lines at the top of the file in Notepad. Save the changes and close the file to complete this process.

If there is any weird graphical issues, remove the gfx-enable-native-gfx-jobs=1 code from the CONFIG file.

In-Game Performance Settings

The only advice for players with low configuration GPUs is to turn off SSAO. This will allow the player to enjoy Valheim with a boosted FPS performance.

Following all of these methods will guarantee a boost to the FPS in Valheim. Given that the game is still in early access, players should note that such glitches will continue till the full version is released.

Until that happens, Valheim has a lot of new content coming up for players. All the tips mentioned in this article should help players enjoy the game more.