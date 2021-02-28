How to play Valheim using Vulkan: A step-by-step guide to getting started

Valheim's 0.146.8 update introduced support for the Vulkan API to help the game run better, but many players are confused about its functionality.

The Vulkan API is a simple graphics API, similar to DirectX. Vulkan, being a modern program, allows this specific API to have a lot of new features when compared to DirectX.

This further enhances the graphics performance of Valheim while also reducing the CPU and GPU usage while playing the game.

Although the Vulkan API is not mandatory, players with older configurations are advised to use this API instead of DirectX to ensure smoother performance on their PCs.

The Vulkan API has been proven to provide a higher FPS value when compared to the FPS value provided by DirectX on older PCs.

Wow, Valheim really is excellent, and a native Linux/Vulkan game too, woo! — Jorge Castro 🇵🇷 (@castrojo) February 21, 2021

Valheim now has a Vulkan option? pic.twitter.com/qjZ8o1iftE — Andrewbraic (@chainedreality) February 25, 2021

Activating the Vulkan API for Valheim

Turning on the Vulkan API for Valheim involves a simple procedure, which players can easily complete without facing any trouble. Before getting started with the process, players will need to open the Steam client and head over to libraries.

Once players have opened the Library page on the Steam client, they will need to follow a series of steps to activate the Vulkan API for Valheim.

The steps are:

Players will need to right-click on Valheim in their library and select "Properties."

The first step to activating the Vulkan API for Valheim (Image via Steam)

Clicking on the Properties option will open a new window. Players will need to click on "General" on this new tab. Players should be able to see a "Launch Options" section below the "Steam Cloud" section. There will be a text bar below "Launch Options," where players can type in any form of launch-modifications that they want.

Players will need to type "-force-Vulkan" in the text bar before closing the properties window.

The properties tab for Valheim with the necessary code to activate the Vulkan API (Image via Steam)

Once players have closed the properties window, they will need to click on the green "Play" button to launch Valheim. At this point, Steam will provide the player with an option to either run Valheim normally or run Valheim with the Vulkan API. Players need to select the "Play Valheim using Vulkan" option and then click on the play button.

The final step to launch Valheim using the Vulkan API (Image via Steam)

Following the series of steps will allow players to play Valheim using the Vulkan API. The introduction of the Vulkan API for Valheim is an incredible move from the developers.

Not only does this enhance the in-game experience of all existing players, but it also opens a path for new players with lower configurations to get on the Valheim hype train.